Tommy Bahama Sale: Take 25% Off Everything

Tommy Bahama is having a friends and family sale event. The brand is offering 25% off everything sitewide, including new arrivals, through Aug. 10. Shop clothing, swim, shoes and accessories for men and women. Their home decor and beach gear are on sale, too.

No code is needed. Discount applies automatically at checkout. Shipping and returns are free.

Now's the time to score warm-weather, summer staples such as breezy dresses, lightweight tees, swimsuits and even a few new beach towels!

Shop the Tommy Bahama sale and check out ET Style's top picks.

Oceanic Orchid Sleeveless Maxi Dress Tommy Bahama Tommy Bahama Oceanic Orchid Sleeveless Maxi Dress Tommy Bahama A gorgeous floral print maxi to pair with a chic sun hat. REGULARLY $188 $141 at Tommy Bahama

Royal Bermuda IslandZone® Camp Shirt Tommy Bahama Tommy Bahama Royal Bermuda IslandZone® Camp Shirt Tommy Bahama This super soft shirt features the brand's IslandZone® fabric that helps regulate body temperature, keeping you cool throughout the day. REGULARLY $115 $86.25 at Tommy Bahama

Beach Linen 10-Inch Shorts Tommy Bahama Tommy Bahama Beach Linen 10-Inch Shorts Tommy Bahama Wear these lightweight linen shorts all summer long. REGULARLY $89.50 $67.12 at Tommy Bahama

Soft Rolling Cooler, 2-Piece Set Tommy Bahama Tommy Bahama Soft Rolling Cooler, 2-Piece Set Tommy Bahama Keep beverage cool everywhere you go with this two-piece cooler set. REGULARLY $195 $146.25 at Tommy Bahama

Sea Lilies Beach Tote Tommy Bahama Tommy Bahama Sea Lilies Beach Tote Tommy Bahama A pretty beach tote to carry all your essentials. REGULARLY $29.50 $22.12 at Tommy Bahama

See all the sale items at Tommy Bahama.

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nike Sale: Save Up to 40% On Next Season's Styles

Gap Sale: Early Access Friends and Family Sale for Cardmembers

DSW Sale: Save On Over 300 Styles Priced at $19.99 or Under