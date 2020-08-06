Shopping

Tommy Bahama Sale: Take 25% Off Everything

By ETonline staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Tommy Bahama dress
Tommy Bahama

Tommy Bahama is having a friends and family sale event. The brand is offering 25% off everything sitewide, including new arrivals, through Aug. 10. Shop clothing, swim, shoes and accessories for men and women. Their home decor and beach gear are on sale, too.

No code is needed. Discount applies automatically at checkout. Shipping and returns are free. 

Now's the time to score warm-weather, summer staples such as breezy dresses, lightweight tees, swimsuits and even a few new beach towels! 

Shop the Tommy Bahama sale and check out ET Style's top picks. 

Oceanic Orchid Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Tommy Bahama
Tommy Bahama Oceanic Orchid Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Tommy Bahama
Oceanic Orchid Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Tommy Bahama

A gorgeous floral print maxi to pair with a chic sun hat

REGULARLY $188

Pearl Over-the-Shoulder V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
Tommy Bahama
Tommy Bahama Pearl Over-the-Shoulder V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
Tommy Bahama
Pearl Over-the-Shoulder V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
Tommy Bahama

An elegant, timeless one-piece with v-neckline. 

REGULARLY $130

Royal Bermuda IslandZone® Camp Shirt
Tommy Bahama
Tommy Bahama Royal Bermuda IslandZone® Camp Shirt
Tommy Bahama
Royal Bermuda IslandZone® Camp Shirt
Tommy Bahama

This super soft shirt features the brand's IslandZone® fabric that helps regulate body temperature, keeping you cool throughout the day. 

REGULARLY $115

Beach Linen 10-Inch Shorts
Tommy Bahama
Tommy Bahama Beach Linen 10-Inch Shorts
Tommy Bahama
Beach Linen 10-Inch Shorts
Tommy Bahama

Wear these lightweight linen shorts all summer long.

REGULARLY $89.50

Soft Rolling Cooler, 2-Piece Set
Tommy Bahama
Tommy Bahama Soft Rolling Cooler, 2-Piece Set
Tommy Bahama
Soft Rolling Cooler, 2-Piece Set
Tommy Bahama

Keep beverage cool everywhere you go with this two-piece cooler set. 

REGULARLY $195

Sea Lilies Beach Tote
Tommy Bahama
Tommy Bahama Sea Lilies Beach Tote
Tommy Bahama
Sea Lilies Beach Tote
Tommy Bahama

A pretty beach tote to carry all your essentials. 

REGULARLY $29.50

See all the sale items at Tommy Bahama.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nike Sale: Save Up to 40% On Next Season's Styles

Gap Sale: Early Access Friends and Family Sale for Cardmembers

DSW Sale: Save On Over 300 Styles Priced at $19.99 or Under