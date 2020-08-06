Tommy Bahama Sale: Take 25% Off Everything
Tommy Bahama is having a friends and family sale event. The brand is offering 25% off everything sitewide, including new arrivals, through Aug. 10. Shop clothing, swim, shoes and accessories for men and women. Their home decor and beach gear are on sale, too.
No code is needed. Discount applies automatically at checkout. Shipping and returns are free.
Now's the time to score warm-weather, summer staples such as breezy dresses, lightweight tees, swimsuits and even a few new beach towels!
Shop the Tommy Bahama sale and check out ET Style's top picks.
A gorgeous floral print maxi to pair with a chic sun hat.
An elegant, timeless one-piece with v-neckline.
This super soft shirt features the brand's IslandZone® fabric that helps regulate body temperature, keeping you cool throughout the day.
Wear these lightweight linen shorts all summer long.
Keep beverage cool everywhere you go with this two-piece cooler set.
A pretty beach tote to carry all your essentials.
See all the sale items at Tommy Bahama.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nike Sale: Save Up to 40% On Next Season's Styles
Gap Sale: Early Access Friends and Family Sale for Cardmembers