The Best Beach Hats for Sun Protection: Shop Straw, Bucket and More Styles

By ETonline staff
best beach hats
Peathegee Inc/Getty Images

Summer calls for a great sun hat. Whether you're hanging out in your backyard, sunbathing at the pool or beach, or just going for a walk around the neighborhood, wearing extra sun protection -- in addition to sunscreen, of course -- is always a good idea.

Plus, a summer hat is a stylish accessory to wear with warm-weather staples like dresses, swimsuits and denim shorts.

Choose from straw, bucket, cap and more hat styles.

Shop ET Style's top picks.

An open weave Panama hat in a subtle light pink shade from Treasure & Bond.

Open Weave Panama Hat
Treasure & Bond
Treasure & Bond Open Weave Panama Hat
Nordstrom
Open Weave Panama Hat
Treasure & Bond

The '90s bucket hat trend is back. We love this tie-dyed one from Faithfull the Brand.

Bettina Tie-Dyed Linen Sunhat
Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand Bettina tie-dyed linen sunhat
Net-a-Porter
Bettina Tie-Dyed Linen Sunhat
Faithfull the Brand

If you're not into a sun hat, try a sporty baseball cap instead like this Adidas design with heart embroidery.  

3-Stripes Heart Hat
Adidas
Adidas 3-Stripes Heart Hat
Adidas
3-Stripes Heart Hat
Adidas

A felt fedora hat is a classic you can wear for any season. This H&M style is under $18.  

Felt Hat
H&M
H&M Felt Hat
H&M
Felt Hat
H&M

This raffia hat is the perfect beach hat. Opt for this Tommy Bahama one with floppy brim.   

Raffia and Lurex Floppy Hat
Tommy Bahama
Tommy Bahama Raffia and Lurex Floppy Hat
Macy's
Raffia and Lurex Floppy Hat
Tommy Bahama
REGULARLY $140

A chic, structured straw hat from Brixton with a flat top. 

Whitney Hat
Brixton
Brixton Whitney Hat
Revolve
Whitney Hat
Brixton

This Banana Republic straw visor is chic and easy to store in a beach bag.

Straw Visor
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Straw Visor
Banana Republic
Straw Visor
Banana Republic
REGULARLY $48

A floppy hat with wide brim and gingham print chin strap from Madewell. 

Fabric Chin Strap Hat
Madewell
Madewell Fabric Chin Strap Hat
Shopbop
Fabric Chin Strap Hat
Madewell

