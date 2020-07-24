The Best Beach Hats for Sun Protection: Shop Straw, Bucket and More Styles
Summer calls for a great sun hat. Whether you're hanging out in your backyard, sunbathing at the pool or beach, or just going for a walk around the neighborhood, wearing extra sun protection -- in addition to sunscreen, of course -- is always a good idea.
Plus, a summer hat is a stylish accessory to wear with warm-weather staples like dresses, swimsuits and denim shorts.
Choose from straw, bucket, cap and more hat styles.
Shop ET Style's top picks.
An open weave Panama hat in a subtle light pink shade from Treasure & Bond.
The '90s bucket hat trend is back. We love this tie-dyed one from Faithfull the Brand.
If you're not into a sun hat, try a sporty baseball cap instead like this Adidas design with heart embroidery.
A felt fedora hat is a classic you can wear for any season. This H&M style is under $18.
This raffia hat is the perfect beach hat. Opt for this Tommy Bahama one with floppy brim.
A chic, structured straw hat from Brixton with a flat top.
This Banana Republic straw visor is chic and easy to store in a beach bag.
A floppy hat with wide brim and gingham print chin strap from Madewell.
