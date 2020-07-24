Summer calls for a great sun hat. Whether you're hanging out in your backyard, sunbathing at the pool or beach, or just going for a walk around the neighborhood, wearing extra sun protection -- in addition to sunscreen, of course -- is always a good idea.

Plus, a summer hat is a stylish accessory to wear with warm-weather staples like dresses, swimsuits and denim shorts.

Choose from straw, bucket, cap and more hat styles.

Shop ET Style's top picks.

An open weave Panama hat in a subtle light pink shade from Treasure & Bond.

Open Weave Panama Hat Treasure & Bond Nordstrom Open Weave Panama Hat Treasure & Bond $39 at Nordstrom

The '90s bucket hat trend is back. We love this tie-dyed one from Faithfull the Brand.

If you're not into a sun hat, try a sporty baseball cap instead like this Adidas design with heart embroidery.

A felt fedora hat is a classic you can wear for any season. This H&M style is under $18.

This raffia hat is the perfect beach hat. Opt for this Tommy Bahama one with floppy brim.

A chic, structured straw hat from Brixton with a flat top.

Whitney Hat Brixton Revolve Whitney Hat Brixton $65 at Revolve

This Banana Republic straw visor is chic and easy to store in a beach bag.

Straw Visor Banana Republic Banana Republic Straw Visor Banana Republic REGULARLY $48 $28 at Banana Republic

A floppy hat with wide brim and gingham print chin strap from Madewell.

Sign up for more shopping ideas like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Stuart Weitzman Sale: Take 50% Off Summer Sale Styles

The Best Swimsuits to Shop for Summer

BaubleBar Sale: Get the Latest Summer Jewelry For Under $25