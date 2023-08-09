Sales & Deals

Tons of Popular PS5 Games Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now, from Spider-Man to Ghost of Tsushima

By ETonline Staff
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
After this weekend's PlayStation summer sale saw unprecedented discounts on the PS5 console and DualSense wireless controller, the gaming deals keep heating up. Some of the most popular PS5 games are now on sale and we're even seeing newer releases receiving decent discounts shortly after launch. Amazon is offering steep discounts on PS5 games, marking big titles down by up to 60% off.

The new Spider-Man 2 game and limited-edition console are coming in the next months. If you want to catch up on the game series, you can get 44% off the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This unmissable bundle includes all three chapters in the award-winning Marvel's Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps adventure – remastered and enhanced for the PS5 system.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
Amazon
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

Miles morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom Blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills.

$70$39

Amazon's PS5 game deals should run through Sunday, August 19, so now's the time to score the titles you've been eyeing for less. More highlights from the PS5 sale include the director's cut of Ghost of Tsushima on sale for $30, the suspenseful sci-fi Returnal for $29, and action-RPG epic God of War Ragnarök for $49. 

Below, we’ve gathered all the best PS5 game deals available on Amazon right now. 

Best PS5 Game Deals in August 2023

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
Amazon
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Roam vast countryside and expansive terrain to encounter rich characters, discover ancient landmarks and uncover the hidden beauty of Tsushima.

$70$30
The Last of Us Part I
The Last of Us Part I
Amazon
The Last of Us Part I

Relive the beloved game that started it all – rebuilt for the PS5 console. Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards.

$70$49
Demon's Souls
Demon's Souls
Amazon
Demon's Souls

Get 57% off the remake of a PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. Masterfully enhanced, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon’s Souls in stunning visual quality with incredible performance.

$70$30
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Forbidden West
Amazon
Horizon Forbidden West

Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West - a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon.

$70$39
Returnal
Returnal
Amazon
Returnal

Brought to life by stunning visual effects, the dark beauty of the decaying world around you is packed with explosive surprises. You'll explore, discover and fight your way through an unforgiving journey, where mystery stalks your every move. 

$70$29
God of War Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök
Amazon
God of War Ragnarök

Venture through all Nine Realms towards the prophesied battle that will end the world. Vanquish Norse gods and monsters alike in fluid, expressive combat. Explore in wonder through stunning mythological landscapes.

$70$49
Gran Turismo 7
Gran Turismo 7
Amazon
Gran Turismo 7

With the return of classic cars, iconic tracks, and fan-favourite modes like GT Simulation and Sport Mode - Gran Turismo 7 is the complete Real Driving Simulator, 25 years in the making.

$70$46
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Amazon
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The intergalactic adventurers are back with Ratchet & Clank: Rift apart. Help them stop a robotic Emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in line.

$70$30

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

