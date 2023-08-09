After this weekend's PlayStation summer sale saw unprecedented discounts on the PS5 console and DualSense wireless controller, the gaming deals keep heating up. Some of the most popular PS5 games are now on sale and we're even seeing newer releases receiving decent discounts shortly after launch. Amazon is offering steep discounts on PS5 games, marking big titles down by up to 60% off.

The new Spider-Man 2 game and limited-edition console are coming in the next months. If you want to catch up on the game series, you can get 44% off the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This unmissable bundle includes all three chapters in the award-winning Marvel's Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps adventure – remastered and enhanced for the PS5 system.

Amazon's PS5 game deals should run through Sunday, August 19, so now's the time to score the titles you've been eyeing for less. More highlights from the PS5 sale include the director's cut of Ghost of Tsushima on sale for $30, the suspenseful sci-fi Returnal for $29, and action-RPG epic God of War Ragnarök for $49.

Below, we’ve gathered all the best PS5 game deals available on Amazon right now.

Best PS5 Game Deals in August 2023

Demon's Souls Amazon Demon's Souls Get 57% off the remake of a PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. Masterfully enhanced, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon’s Souls in stunning visual quality with incredible performance. $70 $30 Shop Now

Horizon Forbidden West Amazon Horizon Forbidden West Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West - a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon. $70 $39 Shop Now

Returnal Amazon Returnal Brought to life by stunning visual effects, the dark beauty of the decaying world around you is packed with explosive surprises. You'll explore, discover and fight your way through an unforgiving journey, where mystery stalks your every move. $70 $29 Shop Now

God of War Ragnarök Amazon God of War Ragnarök Venture through all Nine Realms towards the prophesied battle that will end the world. Vanquish Norse gods and monsters alike in fluid, expressive combat. Explore in wonder through stunning mythological landscapes. $70 $49 Shop Now

Gran Turismo 7 Amazon Gran Turismo 7 With the return of classic cars, iconic tracks, and fan-favourite modes like GT Simulation and Sport Mode - Gran Turismo 7 is the complete Real Driving Simulator, 25 years in the making. $70 $46 Shop Now

