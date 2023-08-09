Tons of Popular PS5 Games Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now, from Spider-Man to Ghost of Tsushima
After this weekend's PlayStation summer sale saw unprecedented discounts on the PS5 console and DualSense wireless controller, the gaming deals keep heating up. Some of the most popular PS5 games are now on sale and we're even seeing newer releases receiving decent discounts shortly after launch. Amazon is offering steep discounts on PS5 games, marking big titles down by up to 60% off.
The new Spider-Man 2 game and limited-edition console are coming in the next months. If you want to catch up on the game series, you can get 44% off the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This unmissable bundle includes all three chapters in the award-winning Marvel's Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps adventure – remastered and enhanced for the PS5 system.
Miles morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom Blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills.
Amazon's PS5 game deals should run through Sunday, August 19, so now's the time to score the titles you've been eyeing for less. More highlights from the PS5 sale include the director's cut of Ghost of Tsushima on sale for $30, the suspenseful sci-fi Returnal for $29, and action-RPG epic God of War Ragnarök for $49.
Below, we’ve gathered all the best PS5 game deals available on Amazon right now.
Best PS5 Game Deals in August 2023
Roam vast countryside and expansive terrain to encounter rich characters, discover ancient landmarks and uncover the hidden beauty of Tsushima.
Relive the beloved game that started it all – rebuilt for the PS5 console. Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards.
Get 57% off the remake of a PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. Masterfully enhanced, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon’s Souls in stunning visual quality with incredible performance.
Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West - a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon.
Venture through all Nine Realms towards the prophesied battle that will end the world. Vanquish Norse gods and monsters alike in fluid, expressive combat. Explore in wonder through stunning mythological landscapes.
With the return of classic cars, iconic tracks, and fan-favourite modes like GT Simulation and Sport Mode - Gran Turismo 7 is the complete Real Driving Simulator, 25 years in the making.
The intergalactic adventurers are back with Ratchet & Clank: Rift apart. Help them stop a robotic Emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in line.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ace the New School Year With These Best Buy Back-to-School Tech Deals
10 Best Nintendo Switch Cases To Protect Your Console on the Go
The 45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week
The PS5 DualSense Controller Gets Its Best-Ever Discount at Amazon
Where to Pre-Order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console and Controller
10 Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More