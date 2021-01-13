Shopping

Tory Burch Winter Sale -- Save Up to 70% Off

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Tory Burch Winter Sale
Tory Burch

Just when you thought the winter sale season couldn't get any better, another major brand is marking down its prices. Tory Burch is giving you the opportunity to build a sartorial collection filled with its best-selling pieces for a fraction of the cost. So, if you haven't exhausted your credit cards yet and have some extra room in your closet, this is the sale to shop.

The New York-based brand's seasonal sale has everything you can imagine -- handbags, shoes, dresses, sweaters, and more -- up for grabs. And when you use the code EXTRA30 at the checkout, you'll get an added 30% off of the marked price. What does that mean for you? A whole new haul of winter wardrobe staples for up to 70% off.

Take the Tory Burch sale as an opportunity to get yourself a new handbag, or the classic boots you've been eyeing all year. Or, get yourself some timeless neutrals (or bold prints, if that's your thing!) to add to your winter fashion collection -- whether that's in the form of a new dress or cozy sweater. Whether you're looking for bright and cheerful winter essentials or springtime-ready pieces, there's no doubt that the Tory Burch has it.

Ready to start shopping and saving? Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite picks from the Tory Burch Winter Sale below.

Velvet Devoré Dress
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Velvet Devore Dress
Tory Burch
Velvet Devoré Dress
Tory Burch
When you're ready to dress up in something on the fancier side, style this with a pair of sheer tights and classic heels.
REGULARLY $598
Lila Knee Boot
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Lila Knee Boot
Tory Burch
Lila Knee Boot
Tory Burch
Style this with your favorite midi skirt or knee-length dress for a cool, cold-weather ensemble.
REGULARLY $548
Raglan Turtleneck
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Raglan Turtleneck
Tory Burch
Raglan Turtleneck
Tory Burch
A classic, neutral-hued turtleneck like this will never go out of style. Plus, this one is made with 40% wool, so it's bound to keep you warm on the coldest days.
REGULARLY $448
Lee Radziwill Petite Accordion Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch LEE RADZIWILL PETITE ACCORDION BAG
Tory Burch
Lee Radziwill Petite Accordion Bag
Tory Burch
Brighten up your cold-weather outfits with this playful bag, which will be the perfect piece to make an everyday statement.
REGULARLY $598
Merino Chevron Turtleneck Jumper
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Merino Chevron Turtleneck Sweater
Tory Burch
Merino Chevron Turtleneck Jumper
Tory Burch
Ready for a bright, retro-inspired sweater to add to your winter wardrobe? This eye-catching style is just what you need.
REGULARLY $378
Embellished Barn Jacket
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Embellished Barn Jacket
Tory Burch
Embellished Barn Jacket
Tory Burch
Get ready to receive endless compliments on this corduroy jacket, which features pretty floral embellishments. And since it's a classic outerwear piece, you can start wearing now and through spring.
REGULARLY $698
Felted Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Felted Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater
Tory Burch
Felted Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater
Tory Burch
Dress this up with a pair of trousers and a blazer, or wear it with your favorite jeans. Either way, this is bound to be a staple in your closet.
REGULARLY $298
Selby Wedge Espadrille Sandal
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Selby Wedge Espadrille Sandal
Tory Burch
Selby Wedge Espadrille Sandal
Tory Burch
While it might not be time to break out your wedge sandal collection just yet, keep these in your collection for the moment the temperatures go up.
REGULARLY $278
Merino Net-T Jacquard Scarf
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Merino Net-T Jacquard Scarf
Tory Burch
Merino Net-T Jacquard Scarf
Tory Burch
Those of you looking for a quick and easy way to spruce up your ensembles, opt for this deep red scarf, which will keep you warm throughout the colder months.
REGULARLY $198
Performance Piqué Pleated-Collar Polo
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Performance Piqué Pleated-Collar Polo
Tory Burch
Performance Piqué Pleated-Collar Polo
Tory Burch
Prep school chic is about to be everywhere, so get a head start with this classic polo shirt.
REGULARLY $118
Reversible Color-Block Down Jacket
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Reversible Color-Block Down Jacket
Tory Burch
Reversible Color-Block Down Jacket
Tory Burch
Puffer coats aren't going anywhere anytime soon -- making now the time to invest in the trend (on a discount, of course!) while you can.
REGULARLY $498

