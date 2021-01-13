Tory Burch Winter Sale -- Save Up to 70% Off
Just when you thought the winter sale season couldn't get any better, another major brand is marking down its prices. Tory Burch is giving you the opportunity to build a sartorial collection filled with its best-selling pieces for a fraction of the cost. So, if you haven't exhausted your credit cards yet and have some extra room in your closet, this is the sale to shop.
The New York-based brand's seasonal sale has everything you can imagine -- handbags, shoes, dresses, sweaters, and more -- up for grabs. And when you use the code EXTRA30 at the checkout, you'll get an added 30% off of the marked price. What does that mean for you? A whole new haul of winter wardrobe staples for up to 70% off.
Take the Tory Burch sale as an opportunity to get yourself a new handbag, or the classic boots you've been eyeing all year. Or, get yourself some timeless neutrals (or bold prints, if that's your thing!) to add to your winter fashion collection -- whether that's in the form of a new dress or cozy sweater. Whether you're looking for bright and cheerful winter essentials or springtime-ready pieces, there's no doubt that the Tory Burch has it.
Ready to start shopping and saving? Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite picks from the Tory Burch Winter Sale below.
