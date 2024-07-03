Travis Kelce isn't opposed to rejoining his lady love, Taylor Swift, on stage during her ongoing Eras Tour. After making his debut last month at Wembley Stadium during one of Taylor's London shows, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end is ready to hit the stage again.

Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, spoke about the much-discussed cameo during Wednesday's episode of their New Heights podcast, where Travis teased a potential repeat of his appearance.

"Shoutout to Tay for letting me jump up on stage with her," Travis said of his girlfriend of nearly a year. "Who knows? Might not be the last time. You guys will have to keep showing up for the Eras Tour to see if I pop out of the stage and whatnot."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on stage together at her Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium in London on June 23, 2024. - Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor's widely praised Eras Tour began in March 2023 and is set to wrap up in December of this year. Travis is currently in the off-season for the NFL for the next three weeks before returning for Chiefs training camp.

Travis' big moment came during Taylor's June 23 stop of her Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium. Travis, matching Taylor's dancers in a tuxedo and top hat, carried his girlfriend onto the stage. He proceeded to watch the dancers strip off Taylor's dress, revealing a two-piece set as Travis fanned himself.

Before exiting the stage and letting Taylor belt out "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," Travis adorably pretended to apply makeup to Taylor's face as she pretended to be over the whole situation.

Afterwards, Taylor wrote on Instagram that she was "still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav's Eras Tour debut," adding that she's "never going to forget these shows."

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. - Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

During Wednesday's podcast, Travis shared what was going through his mind during the headline-making moment.

"The one thing I told myself was 'Do not drop the baby. Do not drop this. Do not drop Taylor,'" he shared, laughing. "The golden rule was, 'Do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safely.'"

He added that Taylor was thrilled with his appearance, saying, "I didn't disappoint Taylor, so that's all that matters."

A source recently told ET that Travis' appearance on stage marked a new phase of their romance.

"It was definitely a new, defining point in their relationship and they had a blast getting the chance to [share] a personal side of themselves with the world," the source told ET. "They are so happy with how everything turned out and loved seeing all the fan reactions."

