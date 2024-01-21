In anticipation of the highly awaited 66th annual GRAMMY Awards, the second set of performers has been announced, promising a night of musical brilliance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.

Among the newly announced list of performers are GRAMMY winner Burna Boy -- who is nominated in four categories this year Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best African Music Performance.

GRAMMY nominee Luke Combs -- who is nominated again this year for Best Country Solo Performance -- and Travis Scott, whose album Utopia is up for Best Rap Album, are also set to take the stage during this year's star-studded ceremony.

The trio will be joining an already stellar lineup of previously announced acts, which include current nominees and previous Best New Artist winners: Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish. The stage is set for an unforgettable evening with these chart-topping artists performing, and additional acts yet to be announced.

Eilish -- who recently clinched the Best Original Song at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards for her track, "What Was I Made For?," from the movie Barbie -- is poised for a formidable GRAMMY night.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The talented artist has earned an impressive six GRAMMY nominations this year. Among the categories, "What Was I Made For?" is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Best Music Video.

Eilish is also in the running for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Labrinth on "Never Felt So Alone," featured in HBO's teen drama series, Euphoria.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Lipa, another powerhouse in the music industry, is also receiving acclaim for her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack. Her single, "Dance The Night," has garnered nominations for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo -- with her sophomore effort, Guts -- has secured an impressive six GRAMMY nominations. The categories include Album of the Year, Record of the Year for "Vampire," Song of the Year for "Vampire," Best Pop Vocal Album for Guts, Best Pop Solo Performance for "Vampire," and Best Rock Song for "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl."

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Eilish and Rodrigo, age 22 and 20 respectively, stand out as the most-nominated artists in their youth, each boasting six nods.

However, R&B sensation SZA leads the pack with an astounding nine nominations. Following closely behind, with seven nominations each are Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers (six for her work with Boygenius and one for a collaboration with SZA), and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea.

The 2024 GRAMMYs will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

