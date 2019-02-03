Tune In to ET Live's Post Super Bowl Coverage

ET Live is gearing up to take fans behind the scenes of Super Bowl LIII!

Immediately following the conclusion of Sunday's big game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, tune into ET Live for all the moments you may have missed.

From what happened outside of the game -- the advertisements, the half time show and all the exciting movie and TV trailers -- to how the players' and performers' girlfriends and wives supported their significant others, ET Live will cover it all!

On hand to discuss those highly anticipated ads -- which include Steve Carell for Pepsi, the Backstreet Boys and Chance the Rapper for Doritos and Jason Bateman for Hyundai -- is Adweek's Diana Pearl. CBS Sports HQ’s Hana Ostapchuk will also Skype into the show from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Despite many celebs' presence at Super Bowl LIII, ET Live will also dig in to the controversy surrounding the game and why some famous faces -- including Ava DuVernay and Common -- have decided to boycott the annual event.

As for that highly anticipated halftime show, ET Live will give viewers another look at Adam Levine's exclusive interview with ET's Kevin Frazier, where the frontman discussed Maroon 5's decision to participate in the big game.

"You know, I think when you look back on every Super Bowl halftime show, it is this insatiable urge to hate a little bit," he said at the time. "I am not in the right profession if I can't handle a bit of controversy. It is what it is. We would like to move on from it and speak through the music."

Watch the post-game show on ETLive.com, the ET Live app and Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

