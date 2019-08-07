Tyler Cameron Misses Florida Court Date Amid NYC Dates With Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron is going back to driving school.

Following a busy week of dates for the 26-year-old Bachelorette runner-up, Cameron did not appear in court for the citation he received as a result of a May car accident.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Cameron, through his attorney, pleaded no contest in the case during the proceeding at the Palm Beach County courthouse, for which the reality star was not present.

Cameron was fined $60 and ordered to pay mandatory court fees totaling $106 during the proceeding. Additionally, he will have to attend an eight-hour-long driving school course. Cameron is required to attend the course and pay both the fine and fee by Nov. 4.

According to the initial citation, Cameron was cited for careless driving when he rear-ended a car in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida. At the time, he was fined $166 for the crash, which did not result in any serious injuries.

It's unclear exactly when Cameron will find time to head home to Florida and complete the driving course, as he's been busy spending time in both New York and Los Angeles as of late.

Following the finale of The Bachelorette -- where Hannah Brown ended her engagement with Jed Wyatt shortly before asking Cameron out for drinks -- Cameron has gone on dates with both Brown and Gigi Hadid.

Earlier this month, he was spotted leaving Brown's L.A. home in the early morning hours. He next jetted off to New York, where he went on two dates with Hadid.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Brown after Cameron spent time with Hadid, and Brown maintained that both she and Cameron are single and free to see other people.

"I have feelings, but I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open," Brown said of Cameron, whose name has also been mentioned as the potential next Bachelor.

"We are trying to figure out how we feel," she said. "I don’t know where he’s at with wanting to be the Bachelor. I think he has his options open as well, and if the Bachelor is one of those options, then I guess I'll support him if that’s what he wants to do."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Posts About 'Letting Go' After Tyler Cameron's Dates With Gigi Hadid

Hannah Brown Discusses Tyler Cameron's 'Date With a Supermodel' as He Leaves Gigi Hadid's Home the Next Day

Tyler Cameron Has Second Date With Gigi Hadid in New York City

Related Gallery