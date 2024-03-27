Tyrese Shows Support for Diddy Amid Legal Issues

Tyrese Gibson took to social media on Wednesday to share a message of support for Sean "Diddy" Combs, amid the music mogul's high-profile legal woes and allegations of abuse and sex trafficking.

In a since-deleted post on Instagram, Tyrese shared a black-and-white photo of Diddy, alongside a lengthy post praising him for his "legendary parties and events," which drew sharp and instant criticism from others on social media.

"What I can't do and what I won't do is downplay the laughter, the fun, the energy, the inspiration, the awards shows, the studio sessions, the most legendary parties and events I've ever attended in my life," Tyrese wrote in the caption. "And I also can't act as if my high school back yard parties throughout south central LA wasn't the craziest parties ever because of the Bad Boy on a slew of hit record[s]."

"I don't condone nor do I support abuse, bullying, sexual assault or anything that is currently being alleged," Tyrese continued, "but what I can't do is turn the blinds on how much this mean to me and all of us, and what he had done for the community of music and culture."

Tyrese went on to claim that he was simply saying what many others are too scared to say in support of Diddy.

"Don't worry, I'm the only one crazy enough to jump out there and say what most of you want to say but you don't have the balls to do so," wrote Tyrese, in the post he quickly removed after sharing. "Because it's very normal for people to be going through a rough patch and we all sit back and make a mockery of it, but I'm not gonna to that."

He added that is he "praying for Diddy, his kids, his family, his mother, and all of the alleged victims that's in the middle of trying to simply have their voices to be heard."

"I love this brother he's been nothing but kind and generous towards me and that's the way I feel," Tyrese concluded. "Praying and praying for more of a better outcome of all of this is happening. God bless you Diddy if you ever need to call me and just need a listening [ear] I'm here here bro."

Tyrese/Instagram

Tyrese's message of support and appreciation comes just days after federal agents raided Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami in what Homeland Security Investigations said was part of an ongoing investigation. It's been reported that the probe, being helmed by the Southern District of New York, is tied to sex trafficking allegations.

The raids came four months after R&B singer Cassie Ventura sued Diddy and accused him of rape, among other allegations of wrongdoing. Though the rap mogul settled the lawsuit within 24 hours, it set off a litany of additional sexual misconduct allegations from numerous other accusers.

It remains unclear if the slew of lawsuits that Diddy's facing is tied to the federal investigation.

In a statement to ET, Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, blasted the feds for its "gross overuse of military-level force" amid the execution of search warrants.

"There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," Dyer continued. "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

