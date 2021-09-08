Shopping

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale: The Drying Lotion Kylie Jenner Loves Is 50% Off Today

By ETonline Staff
Beauty lovers, prepare your wallets! The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening now -- and it's epic.

There's no doubt that Ulta has become one of the top go-to beauty retailers for everything, whether it's must-have hair and beauty tools, luxury makeup brands or drugstore favorites and more. And for the brand's blowout beauty sale, Ulta is offering 50% off of hundreds of its best products. So, whatever your skincare, makeup and haircare needs may be, this is the time to stock up on it all.

Ulta's 21 Days Sale means three weeks of daily beauty steals, with each day highlighting up to five different products or brands and each item is 50% off. And after getting a preview of what's on the line, there's no denying that this year's hair, skin and beauty deals are worth adding to your cart.

Now, considering that there are hundreds of items available during the retailer's major sale, we took the liberty of finding the best beauty steals for each day. That way, you can spend less time paging through each day from the sale and more time grabbing all of your favorites (before they sell out, of course). 

From tried-and-true makeup products from household names (think Benefit Hoola Bronzer, MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot, Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara) and anti-aging skincare staples to items from cult-favorite brands like Sunday Riley and Tula, it's safe to say that the Ulta Beauty sale truly has everything you could be looking for. 

To get a head start on your shopping (and see what'll be included as the sale goes on), scroll down to shop the must-have picks from each day of the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale below.

Sept. 8

Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion
Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Gwyneth Paltrow are fans of this award-winning Mario Badescu Drying Lotion. 
$8 (REGULARLY $17)
Lancome Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum
Get the luxe Lancome Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum for under $30. 
$26 (REGULARLY $52)

Sept. 9

Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss
Get plump, full-looking lips in a flash with the Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss. Available in 16 shades. 
$12 (REGULARLY $24)
MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow
The MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow is a makeup lover's go-to for using as an eyeshadow base or primer, thanks to the creamy formula that dries to a smooth, non-cakey finish. Available in 15 shades. 
$11 (REGULARLY $23)

Sept. 10

ZitSticka KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch 4-Pack
ZitSticka's pimple patch has micro-darts that melt and go deep to clear up the gunk. 
$8 (REGULARLY $16)
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
The iconic Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara is said to length, curl, volumize and condition the lashes. 
$11 (REGULARLY $23)

 Sept. 11

Elemis Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser
Without stripping your skin of its natural moisture, this luxurious gel cleanser is supercharged with minerals Magnesium, Zinc and Copper and a trio of acids to help energize your skin and keep your complexion beautiful.
$31 (REGULARLY $62)
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+
Get hydrating, full coverage from IT Cosmetics Bye Bye foundation. 
$20 (REGULARLY $40)

 Sept. 12

bareMinerals BAREPRO Performance Wear Powder Foundation
If you haven't tried bareMinerals, this powder foundation features skincare elements infused with minerals and naturally extracts to improve your skin over time. 
$17 (REGULARLY $33)
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ The Intensive Hydrating Complex & Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Eyelid Lift Serum
This combo promotes visible signs of healthy, youthful-looking skin by targeting and improving the appearance of issues like fine lines, dullness and loss of firmness.
$61 (REGULARLY $122)

Sept. 13

Grande Cosmetics GrandeDRAMA Black Intense Thickening Mascara with Castor Oil
This is the mascara you want for dramatic lashes. 
$13 (REGULARLY $25)
Buxom Full Force Plumping Lipstick
Make sure to keep your fall lip color current. 
$10 (REGULARLY $20)

Sept. 14

LORAC PRO Palette Noir
The LORAC PRO Palette Noir is what you need for a night out.
$18 (REGULARLY $35)
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum is worth the hype. 
$49 (REGULARLY $98)

Sept. 15

Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Setting Spray
$17 (REGULARLY $33)
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
This long-lasting foundation from Anastasia Beverly Hills is breathable and feels weightless on. 
$19 (REGULARLY $38)

Sept. 16

StriVectin Peptight Tightening & Brightening Face Serum
Tighten and brighten with this serum from StriVectin.
$50 (REGULARLY $99)
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer
Smooth out your skin with Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer.
$16 (REGULARLY $32)

Sept. 17

Clinique All About Eyes Original
Reduce puffiness with this eye cream from Clinique. 
$18 (REGULARLY $35)

Sept. 18

KYLIE COSMETICS Matte Lip Kits
$15 (REGULARLY $29)

