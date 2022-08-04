Ulta Forever Fabulous Sale: Last Chance to Shop The Best Beauty Products Up to 50% Off
Have you been waiting for the next big sale to restock your makeup drawers and skincare collection? Now is the time: one of Ulta's best savings events of the year is here, and you don't want to miss out. For 48-hours only, the beauty retail giant is offering up to 50% off top-selling brands, including Urban Decay, Coola, Lancome, IT Cosmetics, Kate Somerville, and so much more, during Ulta's Forever Fabulous sale. Don't wait to get your hands on these great deals—Ulta's sale only lasts through tonight, August 4.
Not only is the sale a chance to save big on makeup, skincare, hair care, and perfume, but Ulta is offering free gifts with a $50 purchase. Choose between Clinique skincare, Drybar hair products, L'Occitane bath and body, or Dolce and Gabbana perfume as a bonus for shopping the online-only savings event. By shopping on the Ulta app, you can receive a free mini Better Than Sex mascara from Too Faced with any purchase and try out select Nyx products for just $5.
Some of the savings we'll be taking advantage of is 50% off Biosilk's entire collection, including their hair-strengthening treatments. We can't wait to treat ourselves to a long-lasting and hydrating foundation from Urban Decay and Live Tinted's entire collection of glow-promoting makeup and skincare, available now for 40% off. Now is also a great time to stock up on skincare such as Kate Somerville—you can save up to $40 on their best-selling exfoliants, serums, and creams.
Ahead, shop our favorite skincare, makeup, and hair care products from the Ulta Forever Fabulous sale.
Reveal healthy, glowing skin with this exfoliant that improves skin texture using a blend of papaya, pumpkin, and pineapple enzymes and lactic acid.
Protect your skin from the sun's rays with Coola's SPF 30 face sunscreen that won't clog your pores and layers easily under makeup with the refreshing scent of cucumber.
This medium coverage matte foundation comes in an impressive range of 50 shades to suit a vast range of skin tones.
Give your lips, eyes, and cheeks a wash of buildable color with this multitasking stick made with vitamin C, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid.
Save 50% on It Cosmetics' best-selling brow pencil with over 3,000 five-star reviews. The easy-to-apply pencil formula comes in four shades and is made with biotin for healthy brows and skin.
Say goodbye to creasing and fine lines with this multipurpose concealer, made with skin-loving ingredients for up to 24 hours of hydration.
Nourish your locks with this leave-in treatment that fills in your hair's cuticles for a shiny, silky look with fewer split ends.
Save 30% on Morphe's richly pigmented nine-pan palettes, including this summery hot pink and orange option with a range of matte and shimmer shades.
This best-selling mask uses active charcoal to draw out imperfections and acne-causing pore cloggers for clear skin.
Take 30% off the entire Coco and Eve collection, including this bronzing foam that hydrates and firms skin while providing a natural-looking tan with no orange tones.
