Shopping

Up to 50% Off Designer Sunglasses on sale at the Amazon Summer Sale: Huge Deals on Gucci, Ray-Ban and More

By Leena Tailor‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Amazon

Shade up for the summer at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. But act fast, because the deals at this Amazon fashion event end soon. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffLevi'sTumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs in the Big Style Sale. Prices are as low as $13.94 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban have also slashed prices for the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's top sunglasses picks below and shop Amazon Big Style Sale Accessories here. 

Erika Sunglasses from Ray-Ban

RB4171 Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Sunglasses
Amazon/Ray-Ban
RB4171 Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Coach Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses are 30% Off

Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses
Coach
coach_sun_full_rim_pilot_sunglasses
Amazon
Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses
Coach

This iconic pilot shape is inspired by frames of the past. The easy-to-wear design features a new 3D take on the iconic Horse and Carriage on its lens and adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These Coach sunglasses offer 100% UV protection. These sunnys are currently 30% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $166

Square Sunglasses by Gucci are 42% Off

Square Sunglasses
Gucci
gucci_square_sunglasses
Amazon
Square Sunglasses
Gucci

These Gucci Sunglasses feature a large square lens shape for Women. The temples are adorned by a prominent interlocking Gucci GG logo. These sunglasses are 42% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $375

Polarized Sunglasses by SOJOS 

Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men SJ1014
SOJOS
SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men SJ1014
Amazon/SOJOS
Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men SJ1014
SOJOS

New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses available in 20 colors

New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
rayban_new_wayfairer_polarized_sunglasses
Amazon
New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. These shades are currently 26% off so grab a pair now while they last!

ORIGINALLY $194

Square Cateye Sunglasses from Mosanana at 22% Off

Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Mosanana
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Amazon/Mosanana
Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Mosanana

REGULARLY $17.99

 Blaze Double Bridge Sunglasses by Ray-Ban available in five colors

Rb4292n Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Rb4292n Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses
Amazon/Ray-Ban
Rb4292n Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

REGULARLY $160

Tortoiseshell Sunglasses from Tory Burch (Savvy shopper alert: The same style in black is just $77.55!)

Tory Burch 0TY7106 57mm Sunglasses
Tory Burch 0TY7106 57mm
Amazon
Tory Burch 0TY7106 57mm Sunglasses

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon

Summer 2019 Sunglasses Celebs Are Wearing -- Meghan Markle, J.Lo & More!

The Best Amazon Summer Sale Deals Under $50

Related Gallery