Upgrade Your Patio For Fall With the Best Furniture Deals from Wayfair's Outdoor Clearance Sale

Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Sale
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 9:29 AM PDT, September 4, 2023

Score massive deals on patio furniture and decor during Wayfair's Patio and Garden Sale.

Fall is the best time to upgrade your outdoor space on a budget. As summer wraps up and the temps begin to cool down, the top furniture companies start slashing prices on patio furniture. Wayfair is always the place to shop for home essentials, but right now the outdoor furniture prices are hotter than ever.

Wayfair has kicked off its Patio and Garden Sale with deals on everything you need to update your outdoor space for autumn. From cozy outdoor seating and lighting to rugs and warming fire pits, the Wayfair sale has tons of discounts with up to 65% off to set up the backyard of your dreams.

Shop Wayfair's Outdoor Sale

If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like patio dining sets, outdoor sofas, or a pergola to block out the harmful rays of the sun, Wayfair's outdoor sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. We recommend snapping up these deals fast to make the most of your patio, backyard, porch or balcony because this limited-time sale won't last long. 

You no longer have to imagine sipping a hot pumpkin spice latte on a chilly fall morning while snuggled up in your favorite patio chair, because Wayfair can make it a reality. To help make your shopping easier, keep scrolling to snag the best patio furniture deals from the Wayfair Outdoor Sale before the deals end.

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair
Wayfair

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair

These modern, solid-wood dining chairs are weather resistant to fit seamlessly on your patio.

$635 $202

Alcott Hill Mast Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

Alcott Hill Mast Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Wayfair

Alcott Hill Mast Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

Not only will this beautiful fire pit keep you warm on autumn evenings, you'll also be able to make s'mores whenever you want.

$251 $169

Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group

Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Wayfair

Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group

Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.

$438 $230

Yairet Round 4-Person Outdoor Dining Set

Yairet Round 4-Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair

Yairet Round 4-Person Outdoor Dining Set

This patio chair and table set with a 71'' umbrella will be a great addition to your outdoor space. The folding chairs with high backs, widened seats and ergonomic armrests provide optimum comfort.

$299 $249

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner
Wayfair

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner

Designed with resilience against everyday wear and tear, this rug is kid and pet-friendly and ideal for high-traffic indoor and outdoor areas such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways.

$379 $188

Winston Porter Tadwick Square 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set

Winston Porter Tadwick Square 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair

Winston Porter Tadwick Square 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set

Take your outdoor space to the next level with this elegant and functional patio set. 

$430 $305

Sand & Stable Jett 6-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

Sand & Stable Jett 6-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Jett 6-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

You'll want to eat in your backyard every day with this cozy and cute dining set at Wayfair. Along with the two sofas and table, you'll get two ottomans for additional seating. 

$890 $650

Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench

Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench
Wayfair

Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench

Who knew an outdoor bench and planters could look so good together?

$150 $102

Sol 72 Outdoor Yolanda 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella

Sol 72 Outdoor Yolanda 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella
Wayfair

Sol 72 Outdoor Yolanda 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella

Complete your outdoor entertainment or lounging space with this lighted market umbrella. We love that it has a round solar panel at the top which powers the lights for up to 12 hours.

$90 $68

Arlmont & Co. Siegler Lighted Market Umbrella

Arlmont & Co. Siegler Lighted Market Umbrella
Wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Siegler Lighted Market Umbrella

If you're on the hunt for new patio umbrellas with LED lights, you can't beat this rectangular market umbrella at a fantastic discount.

$186 $154

Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo

Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo
Wayfair

Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo

Score 50% off a luxe patio gazebo that is UV and water-resistant and features trimmed mosquito netting for a comfortable time outdoors.

$490 $246

Sand & Stable Morland 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group

Sand & Stable Morland 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Morland 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group

Sand & Stable's outdoor furniture set includes two armchairs, two ottomans, and an end table so you can sit back and take in the warm weather all summer long. 

$475 $344

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair

Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.

$249 $204

