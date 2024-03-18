Score massive deals on patio furniture and decor during Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale.
Spring is the best time to upgrade your outdoor space on a budget. As winter wraps up and the temps begin to warm up, the top furniture companies start slashing prices on patio furniture. Wayfair is always the place to shop for home essentials, but right now the outdoor furniture prices are hotter than ever.
Now through Monday, March 25, Wayfair is hosting its Big Outdoor Sale, with deals on everything you need to update your outdoor space for spring. From outdoor seating and lighting to rugs and warming fire pits, the Wayfair sale has tons of discounts with up to 50% off to set up the backyard of your dreams.
If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like patio dining sets, outdoor sofas, or a pergola to block out the harmful rays of the sun, Wayfair's outdoor sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. We recommend snapping up these deals fast to make the most of your patio, backyard, porch or balcony because this limited-time sale won't be around for long.
You no longer have to imagine sipping a iced coffee on a sunny spring morning while snuggled up in your favorite patio chair, because Wayfair can make it a reality. To help make your shopping easier, keep scrolling to snag the best patio furniture deals from the Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale before the deals end.
Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair
These modern, solid-wood dining chairs are weather resistant to fit seamlessly on your patio.
Alcott Hill Mast Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Not only will this beautiful fire pit keep you warm on chilly evenings, you'll also be able to make s'mores whenever you want.
Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.
Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Designed to be resilient against everyday wear and tear, this rug is kid and pet-friendly and ideal for high-traffic indoor and outdoor areas such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways.
Red Barrel Studio Tahirul 4 - Person Round Outdoor Dining Set
Keep all of your favorite people close and comfortable at this petite, gray-hued patio dining set from Red Barrel Studio.
Zipcode Design Don 4 - Person Outdoor Seating Group
Perfect for unwinding or entertaining during springtime, this set features a modular sofa paired with a square coffee table.
Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench
Who knew an outdoor bench and planters could look so good together?
Sol 72 Outdoor Yolanda 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella
Complete your outdoor entertainment or lounging space with this lighted market umbrella. We love that it has a round solar panel at the top which powers the lights for up to 12 hours.
Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo
Score 50% off a luxe patio gazebo that is UV and water-resistant and features trimmed mosquito netting for a comfortable time outdoors.
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.
Arlmont and Co. Donyan 120'' x 78'' Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella
You don't have to struggle to set up string lights. Instead, finish your outdoor furniture arrangement with this lighted patio umbrella. Its canopy helps protect you from the UV ray during the day, and it keeps your patio nice and bright at night.
RELATED CONTENT: