Spring is the best time to upgrade your outdoor space on a budget. As winter wraps up and the temps begin to warm up, the top furniture companies start slashing prices on patio furniture. Wayfair is always the place to shop for home essentials, but right now the outdoor furniture prices are hotter than ever.

Now through Monday, March 25, Wayfair is hosting its Big Outdoor Sale, with deals on everything you need to update your outdoor space for spring. From outdoor seating and lighting to rugs and warming fire pits, the Wayfair sale has tons of discounts with up to 50% off to set up the backyard of your dreams.

If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like patio dining sets, outdoor sofas, or a pergola to block out the harmful rays of the sun, Wayfair's outdoor sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. We recommend snapping up these deals fast to make the most of your patio, backyard, porch or balcony because this limited-time sale won't be around for long.

You no longer have to imagine sipping a iced coffee on a sunny spring morning while snuggled up in your favorite patio chair, because Wayfair can make it a reality. To help make your shopping easier, keep scrolling to snag the best patio furniture deals from the Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale before the deals end.

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug Wayfair Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug Designed to be resilient against everyday wear and tear, this rug is kid and pet-friendly and ideal for high-traffic indoor and outdoor areas such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways. $206 $67 Shop Now

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Wayfair Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch. $249 $196 Shop Now

