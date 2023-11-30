Uzo Aduba Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Robert Sweeting

Congratulations are in order for Uzo Aduba! The award-winning actress revealed that she and her husband, Robert Sweeting, have welcomed their first child.

On Thursday, Aduba took to her Instagram to announce that she had given birth and revealed that the couple welcomed a little girl they named Adaiba Lee Nonyem.

"My daughter. I've never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life. I really don't know what to say, guys. My heart is full," she captured the two-photo gallery of her holding her newborn daughter in a hospital bed.

"Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours," she added. "We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem - Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother's names who came before you."

Aduba gleefully concluded her post by writing, "I'm a Mommy you guys. Motherhood. I've joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it:). #grateful"

In the comments, the actress' famous friends shared their love and congratulations. "My God. This is so beautiful; congratulations on the expansion of your beautiful family Uzo 💜," her former Orange Is the New Black co-star, Danielle Brooks, wrote.

Octavia Spencer commented, "Congratulations. You’re glowing," alongside media personality Tabitha Brown, who wrote, "Congratulations and welcome to the Mommy club❤️❤️❤️ enjoy every second❤️❤️"

Aduba revealed she was pregnant back in June, debuting her burgeoning baby bump as she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Tony Awards at the United Palace Theater in New York City.

The Mrs. America alum -- aptly decked out in a bright orange Christian Siriano suit ensemble -- unbuttoned her suit jacket to give fans a better look at her burgeoning bump while she also cradled her stomach as she posed for snapshots and smiled. She also posed for some sweet, beaming pics with her filmmaker husband.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The star even gave her fans a little peek into her intimate baby shower in August.

"Our Baby Shower:). It was such an amazing feeling to have our families host a baby shower for us, and to spend great time with our loved ones. Robert and I get more and more excited with every day," Aduba captioned a two-slide gallery that teased the celebration thrown by her family on Instagram. "To our friends and family- thank you for sharing in this journey with us and for making sure this baby knows just how loved they already are. We had a good good time!"

The first slide features Aduba and Sweeting beaming as they cut into a beautiful cake, while the second one shows the parents-to-be posing in front of a balloon-and-flower arch with a sign for "Baby Sweeting."

And although the Orange Is the New Black alum told her fans that her choice to wear a pink dress for the occasion was "hinting at nothing," it seems there might have been a subconscious clue thrown out there!

"I honestly just liked the color. 🤗😉 #babyshower," she wrote.

Aduba first revealed in September 2021 that she and Sweeting had tied the knot in secret a year earlier.

"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible," Aduba captioned a pic from her wedding day, quoting Nora Ephron's iconic line from the Billy Crystal-Meg Ryan rom-com When Harry Met Sally.

"For some, it feels like we wait our whole lives for our someone," she shared. "My love, I’m so happy my life started last year with you."

Cheers to the growing family!

RELATED CONTENT: