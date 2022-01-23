Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Kobe's Historic 81-Point Game With Touching Throwback
Vanessa Bryant and Daughters Visit Their 'Happy Place' Ahead of …
'Mayor of Kingstown' Finale Sneak Peek: Jeremy Renner Gets Into …
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
‘Yellowjackets’: Everything to Know Before Season 1 Finale
Oscars 2022: Who Will Host?
'This Is Us' Sneak Peek: Jack Is Worried His Kids Will Forget Hi…
Watch Cardi B's Morning Routine With Kulture and Newborn Son
How ‘Blossom’ Cast Reunion Came About on ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 2 …
Adrienne Houghton Gives an Inside Look at ‘I Can See Your Voice’…
Jessica Chastain on ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ 10 Years Later and PSIFA …
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Together on Bahamas Get…
Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Offset Cradling Son
Vanessa Bryant is looking back on some of her late husband's legendary achievements in the NBA.
Vanessa took to Instagram Saturday to share a throwback from the moment, Kobe Bryant, scored 81 points in a single game. She posted a photo of her giving Kobe a post-game smooch, as he held onto their then 3-year-old daughter, Natalia, in honor of the major milestone.
"81. ❤️❤️," she captioned the sweet family moment.
Vanessa also took to her Instagram Story to re-post a clip from the 2006 game against the Toronto Raptors -- which placed Kobe in second place for most points scored by a NBA player in a single game -- a title he still holds today. Wilt Chamberlain sits atop of that list, scoring 100 points against the New York Knicks back in 1962.
The throwback comes just days ahead of the two-year anniversary of Kobe's tragic passing, in the NBA legend died in a helicopter crash, along with his and Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
Earlier this week, Vanessa celebrated the couple's eldest daughter, Natalia's, golden birthday with a sweet post -- dedicated to the college student -- on Instagram.
"Happy 19th Birthday @nataliabryant !!! It’s your GOLDEN birthday!!! We love you SO much!!!!! #19 ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️😘," she wrote, alongside a picture of Natalia looking all grown up and flashing a gorgeous smile.
Vanessa, who is also mother to Bianka, 5, Capri, 2, and the late Gianna, shared the same message on her Instagram Story, along with a video of a mural being created in Natalia’s honor by artist Tehrell Porter.
Natalia got plenty of love in the comments section of her mom’s post.
"Happy happy birthday Ms Natalia!! The best is yet to come❤️❤️," Viola Davis wrote, while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards said, “Happy birthday fellow Capricorn @nataliabryant ❤️❤️❤️.”
"My Nani is growing up!! Wow. Love her so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️," La La Anthony, Vanessa’s best friend, added.
Ciara, who is another one of Vanessa’s besties, honored the birthday girl on her respective Instagram account. "Golden Birthday for a Golden Girl,” she wrote on a picture of her and Natalia. “I love you so much Nani boo.” In another picture, the "Goodies" singer wrote, "HBD NANI!!! Love you Princess!!! Sweetest Girl I know.!"
Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, also took to his Instagram to give Natalia a shout-out. "Happy Birthday to the most angelic young woman on earth! Keep shining. Uncle Russ loves you," he captioned a photo from her Teen Vogue shoot.
For more on the Bryant family, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Natalia's 'Golden' Birthday
Natalia Bryant Celebrates Completing Her First Semester At USC
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Family Holiday Photo
Related Gallery