Vanessa Bryant is looking back on some of her late husband's legendary achievements in the NBA.

Vanessa took to Instagram Saturday to share a throwback from the moment, Kobe Bryant, scored 81 points in a single game. She posted a photo of her giving Kobe a post-game smooch, as he held onto their then 3-year-old daughter, Natalia, in honor of the major milestone.

"81. ❤️❤️," she captioned the sweet family moment.

Vanessa also took to her Instagram Story to re-post a clip from the 2006 game against the Toronto Raptors -- which placed Kobe in second place for most points scored by a NBA player in a single game -- a title he still holds today. Wilt Chamberlain sits atop of that list, scoring 100 points against the New York Knicks back in 1962.

instagram/vanessabryant

The throwback comes just days ahead of the two-year anniversary of Kobe's tragic passing, in the NBA legend died in a helicopter crash, along with his and Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Earlier this week, Vanessa celebrated the couple's eldest daughter, Natalia's, golden birthday with a sweet post -- dedicated to the college student -- on Instagram.

"Happy 19th Birthday @nataliabryant !!! It’s your GOLDEN birthday!!! We love you SO much!!!!! #19 ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️😘," she wrote, alongside a picture of Natalia looking all grown up and flashing a gorgeous smile.

Vanessa, who is also mother to Bianka, 5, Capri, 2, and the late Gianna, shared the same message on her Instagram Story, along with a video of a mural being created in Natalia’s honor by artist Tehrell Porter.

Natalia got plenty of love in the comments section of her mom’s post.

"Happy happy birthday Ms Natalia!! The best is yet to come❤️❤️," Viola Davis wrote, while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards said, “Happy birthday fellow Capricorn @nataliabryant ❤️❤️❤️.”

"My Nani is growing up!! Wow. Love her so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️," La La Anthony, Vanessa’s best friend, added.

Ciara, who is another one of Vanessa’s besties, honored the birthday girl on her respective Instagram account. "Golden Birthday for a Golden Girl,” she wrote on a picture of her and Natalia. “I love you so much Nani boo.” In another picture, the "Goodies" singer wrote, "HBD NANI!!! Love you Princess!!! Sweetest Girl I know.!"

Instagram/@ciara

Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, also took to his Instagram to give Natalia a shout-out. "Happy Birthday to the most angelic young woman on earth! Keep shining. Uncle Russ loves you," he captioned a photo from her Teen Vogue shoot.

For more on the Bryant family, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Natalia's 'Golden' Birthday

Natalia Bryant Celebrates Completing Her First Semester At USC

Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Family Holiday Photo

Baby2Baby Gala Honors Vanessa Bryant This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery