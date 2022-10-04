Multitalented actress Nicole Kidman has always been a champion of stylish hair transformations. From short wavy bobs to sleek pinned-back buns, it's easy to see that we could all take some hair advice from Kidman. Vegan haircare brand Vegamour recently named Kidman the Hair Wellness Advocate for the brand, and it's fitting since she uses the Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo & Conditioner and the GRO Hair Serum herself.

During Vegamour's Friends and Family Sale, everything from the Nicole Kidman-approved hair brand is 20% off with the code FAMILY. Now that fall is finally here, we're restocking beauty supplies for fuller looking hair, bold brows, and longer lashes. Vegamour's award-winning, vegan hair, lash, and brow products are on sale through tonight only, so act fast to score these great deals.

Shop 20% off Vegamour

The vegan and cruelty-free brand is known for its hair-thickening products, and it has tons of haircare heroes that are formulated to make your hair healthier and stronger. The GRO Hair Serum features ingredients like mung bean sprouts, curcumin and red clover. These vegan phyto-actives work to give your hair the nutrition it needs to stay healthy so that it can continue to grow thicker without excessive shedding or loss.

GRO Hair Serum Vegamour GRO Hair Serum The brand notes that you can experience the maximum benefits of the GRO Hair Serum after about four months. If you fall in love with the serum, you can also save 17% and get free shipping when you sign up for the monthly delivery plan. $58 $46 WITH CODE FAMILY Buy Now

Nicole Kidman loves that the entire Vegamour line is made with organically-grown, wild-harvested ingredients that are also proven to promote healthy hair, a strong scalp ecosystem and continued hair growth. "It wasn't about being the face of the brand or selling products, but being an advocate for a holistically-minded lifestyle that prioritizes self-care," Kidman says.

Shop more of Nicole Kidman's favorite Vegamour products for 20% off below.

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit The Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit is fortified with Karmatin — a vegan b-SILK protein version of keratin. As opposed to keratin, Karmatin sticks to your hair to moisturize it and keep it silky-soft even after you've rinsed out your shampoo and conditioner in the shower. Karmatin also helps to protect your hair from chlorine and the sun, which can impact your hair color. $96 $77 WITH CODE FAMILY Buy Now

GRO+ Advanced Brow Serum Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Brow Serum Vegamour doesn't just create haircare products for the hair on your head. The brand also crafts science-backed products to promote stronger hair follicles on your eyebrows and your eyelashes. The GRO+ Advanced Brow Serum contains phyto-actives that help stimulate hair growth on your eyebrows, making them thicker and fuller as you use this product. $88 $70 WITH CODE FAMILY Buy Now

GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager A good scalp massager is a key weapon in anyone's haircare arsenal. The GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager helps exfoliate and stimulate your scalp. According to Healthline, scalp massagers can promote hair growth and thicker hair density. Plus, it's super relaxing — studies show that if you stimulate or massage your scalp while you're laying on your back, you can get to sleep faster (as long as you do it right before bedtime). $18 $14 WITH CODE FAMILY Buy Now

GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum Vegamour GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum The Vegamour GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum works to keep your scalp moisturized and protected from environmental pollutants, and it helps remove scalp buildup. We suggest you gently massage this serum onto your scalp weekly using the Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager for the best results. $38 $30 WITH CODE FAMILY Buy Now

GRO+ Advanced Lash Serum Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Lash Serum This Vegamour serum has no toxins and is completely hormone-free. This lash serum contains cannabidiol and phyto-actives to create a healthy eyelash ecosystem for your lashes to grow stronger and thicker. $88 $70 WITH CODE FAMILY Buy Now

