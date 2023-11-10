Victoria Monét is one of the most-nominated artists at the upcoming 2024 GRAMMY Awards, earning seven nods when the nominations were announced on Friday.

And while one of those noms was for the prestigious Best New Artist award, don't let that make you think that Monét is new to the music business.

After discovering a passion for poetry as a child, the performer got her start in the music industry as a songwriter and would go on to major success in that arena, working with artists like Ariana Grande, Nas, Blackpink, Fifth Harmony, T.I., GOOD Music, Lupe Fiasco, Chrisette Michele, and Coco Jones.

She formed a friendship with Grande, who featured on her 2016 release, "Better Days," in response to the shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile and the Black Lives Matter movement. Grande even brought Monét onstage during her 2017 One Love Manchester concert, and the pair performed the track together.

The singer joined Grande as an opener on her Dangerous Woman Tour, and the pair would later team up again on a 2019 single, "Monopoly."

After releasing four EPs between 2014-18, Monét began work on what would become her debut album. She released the first part, an EP titled Jaguar, in August 2020, which featured singles "A** Like That" and "Experience," featuring DJ Khaled and Khalid.

But her real breakthrough as a performer came this year, with the release of her first official studio album, Jaguar II, in August. The album was supported by three singles, "Smoke" with Lucky Daye, "Party Girls" with Buju Banton, and "On My Mama."

"On My Mama," which samples the 2009 rap hit "I Look Good" by Chalie Boy, became Monét's most successful solo track to date, hitting No. 58 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 18 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Friday saw the announcement of the 2024 GRAMMY nominations, where Monét scored seven nods for her debut album.

In addition to Best New Artist, she was nominated for Record of the Year and Best R&B Song for "On My Mama," Best R&B Performance for "How Does It Make You Feel," Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Hollywood," a collaboration with Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét, as well as Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, for Jaguar II.

However, those aren't Monet's first career GRAMMY nominations. She earned nods for Record of the Year and Album of the Year for Grande's "7 Rings" and Thank U, Next in 2020, as well as a Record of the Year nod for Chloe x Halle's "Do It" in 2021.

RELATED CONTENT: