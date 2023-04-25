You want to show your mom or the mother figure in your life how much you truly care this Mother's Day. You're in search of a gift that really celebrates her. If the lady in your life loves to smell nice by spritzing on perfume each morning, add Viktor & Rolf's Mother's Day Sale to your gift shopping list.

The luxury fragrance brand is offering up to 30% off curated fragrance sets and up to four free gifts on orders over $120. Unlike some sales that are only running to clear out stock, Viktor & Rolf is marking down their best sellers to help you celebrate mom, including discounts on fragrances from the ultra-popular Flowerbomb Collection that's perfect for spring. From perfume sets, spa collections and layering duos, these gifts from Viktor & Rolf are sure to make her smile (and smell amazing).

Whether you're shopping for a mom, your wife, aunt, grandma, or mother-in-law, you'll want to shop the Viktor & Rolf's Mother's Day Sale for any woman who enjoys the finer things in life. Below, we've rounded up ET's favorite luxurious bundles and gifts included in this incredible sale.

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Luxury Bundle Viktor&Rolf Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Luxury Bundle Viktor&Rolf's Flowerbomb is popular for a reason thanks to notes of patchouli, rose petals and vanilla. This bundle features a full-size perfume and a smaller size for stashing away when you're on the go. $322 $235 Shop Now

Viktor&Rolf Spa Rituals Collection Viktor&Rolf Viktor&Rolf Spa Rituals Collection The Spa Rituals Collection allows her to pamper herself at home just as well as any high-end spa. The set includes a Flowerbomb hair mist, lotion and body creme. $208 $145 Shop Now

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Vault Collection Viktor&Rolf Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Vault Collection Any mom who adores the Flowerbomb perfume will jump with joy upon opening the Flowerbomb Vault Collection which includes the classic Flowerbomb fragrance and three other Flowerbomb-inspired bottles. You could even buy this set and gift individual fragrances to all the moms you're shopping for. $558 $392 Shop Now

Viktor&Rolf Lovebomb Duo Viktor&Rolf Viktor&Rolf Lovebomb Duo Here's another option for the men shopping for their wives this Mother's Day. The Lovebomb Duo pairs the Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid fragrance with the men's Spicebomb Infrared toilette for complementary his and hers scents. $270 $193 Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

