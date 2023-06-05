Shopping

Walk on Clouds This Summer With the Best Amazon Deals On Skechers Walking and Running Shoes

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
skechers amazon cyber monday 2020 sale
Amazon/Skechers

Skechers shoes are known for being some of the best walking and running shoes. With summer almost officially here, many of us are spending more time outdoors going for walks or a daily run. If you're looking for a shoe that is comfortable and stylish, Skechers is right up your alley.  

Amazon has deals on Skechers to help you get a new pair of running and walking shoes for this summer. Amazon is currently offering deals on sneaker styles for your daily walks on warm and sunny summer days ahead. If your walking shoes need replacing, we have found the best Skechers walking shoes on Amazon. Skechers are not only great for long walks, but also for those grueling shifts at work, running errands, and more. 

Whether you need comfortable kicks with a relaxed fit for your work-from-home outfit, you need sneakers to motivate you to workout or you're looking for sturdy shoes for your growing kids, you can find affordable and stylish Skechers at Amazon. Also, if you need to upgrade your running shoes, we have you covered too.

Check out ET's top picks on Skechers walking shoes we have curated from Amazon. 

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces. 

$50$45
Skechers Women's Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker
Skechers Women's Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker

Get the Skechers Go Joy Walking shoe in white, perfect for summer strolls.

$60$40
Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker
Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker

A lightweight and well ventilated running sneaker designed with comfort and breathability in mind.

$75$43
Skechers Men's Moreno
Skechers Men's Moreno
Amazon
Skechers Men's Moreno

We love this Skechers men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. It's also an Amazon Best Seller. 

$65$62
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker

A stylish upgrade to the Go Walk Joy sneaker. These sneakers are comfortable and perfect for going on daily walks or working a long shift.

$60$45
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker

Get a jump start on training with these Summits-Quick Getaway Sneaker. 

$59$45
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Amazon
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer

A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing. 

$70$42
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!

$40$30
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker

These Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. These are also an Amazon bestseller.

$60$47
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker

A sporty yet polished Skechers sneaker for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole. 

$65$49
Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec-Bold Delight Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec-Bold Delight Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Microspec-Bold Delight Sneaker

The Sketchers Microspec Bold Delight slip-on sneaker features an athletic mesh for a stylish and sporty look. 

$40$27
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker

These sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games!  These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are also available in blue and black.

$59$50

RELATED CONTENT:

The 22 Best Pairs of White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Summer

Celeb-Approved Shoe Brand Cariuma Launches New Floral Sneakers

Zappos JoyFest Sale: Save on Best-Selling Summer Shoe Styles

Hoka Clifton 8 Sneakers Are 30% Off Right Now

The Top 5 Shoes to Wear This Spring and Summer — Shop Trending Styles

The Best Hiking Boots and Shoes for Women to Enjoy the Trail

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are on Sale for Summer Right Now

Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are On Sale for 50% Off Right Now

These Boots Were Made for Hiking: Shop Oprah's Waterproof Hiking Boots

Save Up to 50% On Shoes and Activewear During the Adidas Summer Sale

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Summer Long