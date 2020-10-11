Amazon Prime Day 2020 is coming, but that's not your only option for scoring big deals! Launching right now is the Walmart Big Save event ahead of the holiday season. The retailer giant announced the sale extravaganza started on at 7 p.m ET on Sunday Oct. 11 and continue through Oct. 15.

The Walmart Big Save event will offer amazing low prices on top items across categories including electronics, home, beauty, fashion and more. Receive free two-day shipping on orders over $35 for eligible items. Select products may be applicable for free next-day delivery and some will be available for in-store pick-up.

In more Walmart news, the retailer recently launched its paid membership service, Walmart+. For $12.95 per month, you get free unlimited delivery, member prices on fuel, streamlined store shopping and more. You can start a 15-day free trial now.

Walmart's Big Save event will take place during a month of multiple sale events. Amazon's Prime Day and Target's Deal Days will also offer big deals on Oct. 13 and 14.

Here are some Walmart deals already on sale:

Be sure to check back as ET Style learns more about the Walmart Big Save Event.

