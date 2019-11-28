Walmart’s Black Friday sale has arrived, and the retailer is offering incredible deals!

Prices at Walmart are up to 60% off, with sales on everything from fashion to beauty to kitchen appliances and more. Get the Keurig K-Compact Brewer for $40, the latest model of Apple Airpods for $129 and the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 for $49.

With these amazing prices, now is the perfect time to get started with your holiday shopping.

Here’s a look at some of ET Style's other favorite picks from the Walmart Black Friday sale.

Optic White Advanced LED Whitening Kit with LED Blue Light at Home Treatment Colgate Walmart Optic White Advanced LED Whitening Kit with LED Blue Light at Home Treatment Colgate This at-home whitening kit will leave your teeth as gleaming as winter snow. The blue-light device brightens your smile up to six shades, with minimal commitment -- just 10 minutes a day for 10 days. $99 at Walmart

NOVA Antimicrobial Sonic Cleansing System Spa Sciences Walmart NOVA Antimicrobial Sonic Cleansing System Spa Sciences Shopping for a beauty junkie but aren't sure of her skin type? This facial brush has three speed settings for a customizable cleanse. $23.40 at Walmart

Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge Frigidaire Walmart Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge Frigidaire Behold the chicest way to store your skincare and makeup items: the beauty fridge. Instead of your go-to beverages, stock it with any products that feel more indulgent when chilled -- sheet masks, moisturizers, jade rollers and more. $20 at Walmart

Instax Mini 7S Bundle Fujifilm Walmart Instax Mini 7S Bundle Fujifilm Holiday parties aren't complete without party pics -- and this retro-inspired camera produces the cutest credit-card-size photos. The bundle also includes a 10-pack of film, two photo holders, a case and a photo album. $50 at Walmart

DIY Bath Bomb & Aromatherapy Kit 2 Pack Creative You Walmart DIY Bath Bomb & Aromatherapy Kit 2 Pack Creative You Everything zen: Snag two DIY self-care kits -- bath bomb and aromatherapy -- for well under 20 bucks. $15 at Walmart

Home Mini Google Walmart Home Mini Google No, that's not a macaron -- it's a Google Assistant–powered device that makes everything from checking the weather to entertaining guests a cinch. This mini version is perfect for dorm rooms, bathrooms and other small spaces. (The aqua color is exclusive to Walmart!) $19 at Walmart

