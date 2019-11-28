Walmart Black Friday 2019 -- Incredible Deals on Fashion, Beauty, Home and More
Walmart’s Black Friday sale has arrived, and the retailer is offering incredible deals!
Prices at Walmart are up to 60% off, with sales on everything from fashion to beauty to kitchen appliances and more. Get the Keurig K-Compact Brewer for $40, the latest model of Apple Airpods for $129 and the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 for $49.
With these amazing prices, now is the perfect time to get started with your holiday shopping.
Here’s a look at some of ET Style's other favorite picks from the Walmart Black Friday sale.
This at-home whitening kit will leave your teeth as gleaming as winter snow. The blue-light device brightens your smile up to six shades, with minimal commitment -- just 10 minutes a day for 10 days.
Shopping for a beauty junkie but aren't sure of her skin type? This facial brush has three speed settings for a customizable cleanse.
Behold the chicest way to store your skincare and makeup items: the beauty fridge. Instead of your go-to beverages, stock it with any products that feel more indulgent when chilled -- sheet masks, moisturizers, jade rollers and more.
Holiday parties aren't complete without party pics -- and this retro-inspired camera produces the cutest credit-card-size photos. The bundle also includes a 10-pack of film, two photo holders, a case and a photo album.
Everything zen: Snag two DIY self-care kits -- bath bomb and aromatherapy -- for well under 20 bucks.
No, that's not a macaron -- it's a Google Assistant–powered device that makes everything from checking the weather to entertaining guests a cinch. This mini version is perfect for dorm rooms, bathrooms and other small spaces. (The aqua color is exclusive to Walmart!)
