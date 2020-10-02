Walmart's Big Save Event: Shop Black Friday-Like Deals The Same Week as Amazon Prime Day
Get ready for big deals. Walmart is launching its Big Save event ahead of the holiday season. The retailer giant announced the sale extravaganza will start on Oct. 11 and continue through Oct. 15.
Walmart will offer amazing low prices on top items across categories including electronics, home, beauty, fashion and more. Receive free two-day shipping on orders over $35 for eligible items. Select products may be applicable for free next-day delivery and some will be available for in-store pick-up.
In more Walmart news, the retailer recently launched its paid membership service, Walmart+. For $12.95 per month, you get free unlimited delivery, member prices on fuel, streamlined store shopping and more. You can start a 15-day free trial now.
Walmart's Big Save event will take place during a month of multiple sale events. Amazon's Prime Day and Target's Deal Days will also offer big deals on Oct. 13 and 14.
Be sure to check back as ET Style learns more about the best holiday savings for 2020.
