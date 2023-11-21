Walmart's Black Friday deals are still going strong with a second sale event starting November 22. If a PlayStation 5 is at the top of your holiday wish list, you can score Black Friday bundles that include some of the best games. Sony recently released the redesigned PS5 Slim and Walmart's sale is a great way to snag one while essentially getting a game to play on it for free.

There’s no telling how long these PS5 Black Friday deals will last though, so be sure to snag your pick before stock runs out.

These PlayStation 5 bundles typically retail for $560, but Walmart has them on sale for $499. That’s the price of the brand-new PS5 Slim itself, so these gaming discounts are pretty incredible bargains.

There is also a bundle deal with the PS5 Digital Edition in Walmart's Black Friday sale. The new PS5 Digital Edition starts at $450, but you can get the PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle with a DualSense controller in gray camouflage for $510.

With no disc drive on the PS5 Digital Edition, you just sign into your account for PlayStation Network to buy and download games. Enjoy lightning-fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deep immersion with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio. The PS5 Digital Edition has a sleeker, more symmetrical design than the disc model and would make one of the best gifts for gamers this holiday season.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

