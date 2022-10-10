Walmart's Competing Prime Day Sale Is Here — Shop the 25 Best Deals on TVs, Toys, Gifts and More
Walmart launched a huge fall sale today, just one day ahead of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. You don't need to wait to score extraordinary early Black Friday discounts with the Walmart Rollbacks and More sale. Featuring savings across the entire site, Walmart is kicking off the holiday season with deals on big-ticket holiday gifts, including the new Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, and 4K smart TVs.
The Rollbacks and More sale is Walmart's answer to Amazon’s October Prime Day even, which means there are thousands of can't-miss deals. Now through Thursday, October 13 — which is two days longer than the Prime Early Access Sale — there is Black Friday-like pricing to get both a head start and a discount on your holiday wishlist. We've picked out the best deals to shop from Walmart's sale so you don't miss out on any of the savings.
Some of our favorite deals include up to 50% off robot vacuums, $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab we've been eyeing, the Apple Watch Series 8 for $349, and even designer bags from Michael Kors up to 60% off. Unlike Amazon, you don't need to have a membership to access these unbelievable deals in tech, home, fashion, toys, and all the other departments Walmart has to offer.
Ahead, we've found the 25 best deals to shop while they're still in stock. Check out all of our picks for discounts on home goods and tech products, as well as savings on the perfect gifts before the Walmart sale ends on Thursday.
Best Walmart Rollbacks & More 2022 Tech Deals
If it's time to upgrade your electronics, you won't want to miss these tech savings from Apple, Samsung, Beats and more.
The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.
Stream or work on the go with the user-friendly Galaxy Tab from Samsung. It has fast processing speed and exquisite resolution so you won't have to worry about lag time or poor picture quality.
Access all your streaming platforms in one convenient spot with the Apple TV. Along with all your major names like Paramount+, HBOMax, and Netflix, you'll also be able to use Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.
Apple's iPad Pro (2021) features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life. The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable. Add an Apple Pencil for note-taking, drawing, and marking up documents, and the Magic Keyboard for a responsive typing experience and trackpad.
This bestselling RCA TV has 4K Ultra HD LED display for an ultra-realistic picture quality. HDR boosts the contrast of every image, delivering vivid, deep colors for a lifelike viewing experience.
Take your movie night experience up a notch with this LG television that has beautiful picture quality and intense contrast.
The perfect stocking stuffer, AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
With a 10-hour battery life and top-of-the-line processors, there's never been a better time to upgrade your laptop. Its processing power and impressive graphics make this a laptop that's versatile for both work and downtime.
Set the mood with this portable speaker that comes with color-changing LED lights. Its large size fills any space with music and the colorful lights allow you to create a fun vibe in any room.
Have top-of-the-line sound quality even on the go wearing these wireless Solo3 headphones. Low on battery life? Charge the headphones for 5 minutes and get 3 full hours of battery life with their Fast Fuel technology.
Best Walmart Rollbacks & More 2022 Home and Kitchen Deals
For all your home needs, Walmart has you covered. From Keurig coffee makers to robot vacuums and TikTok's favorite Bissell carpet cleaner, shop the best home deals from the Rollbacks & More sale below.
Save $40 on a slender and stylish Keurig K-Compact single serve coffee maker. Brew 6, 8, or 10 oz. of your favorite beverages in under a minute.
Cut down on multiple household chores with this robot vacuum and mopper. It comes with a docking port that automatically empties the vessel when it's full meaning less work for you.
Make baking a breeze with this restored KitchenAid Mixer that comes with a flat beater, dough hook, and whisk attachment. The six-quart bowl can hold a lot, in fact, it can make up to 13 dozen cookies.
Perfect for reheating leftovers or creating lighter versions of your favorite fried foods, you'll want this dual-basket air fryer in your kitchen. The two baskets allow you to cook multiple items at different temperatures to get your food cooked even faster.
Stay warm all winter with this super cozy electric throw blanket made with silky flannel and soft faux-sherpa. It has six different heating levels so you can keep out the chill even on the coldest days.
Not only is it more convenient to make sparkling water in the comfort of your own home, it's also better on the environment, cutting down on single-use cans of seltzer. The seltzer you make with your SodaStream will taste just as good as what you'd buy at the store.
We love our furry friends, but sometimes they create a bit of dirt and dinginess in our homes. Hide any trace of pet spots or stains with this upright carpet cleaner from Bissell that delivers cleaning formula deep into your carpet and upholstery.
Best Walmart Rollbacks & More 2022 Holiday Gift Deals
Stock up on birthday gifts, presents for the holidays, and a little something for yourself. Here are the best deals on this year's most-wanted gifts the Walmart Rollbacks & More sale has to offer.
Back to the Future fans can build 1 of 3 versions of the time-traveling car with Doc and Marty minifigures. Authentic features include opening gull-wing doors, tires that fold for flight mode, the light-up flux capacitor, printed dashboard dates and opening hood, plus a hoverboard and swappable license plates.
Featuring three dolls, furniture and accessories — including a pool with slide — this Barbie dollhouse is ready for move-in! Each Barbie doll has a furniture set to help decorate the house, like a loft bed with a desk, a bathtub and a refrigerator with a working water dispenser.
Made with the classic Michael Kors logo, this crossbody bag is great for those on the go. It's compact size makes it easy to travel with, but provides enough space to store all your essentials.
Every jet setter could use this 3-piece luggage set with a hard shell to thoroughly protect their belongings. It comes in 11 different color choices, sure to fit even the pickiest person's style preferences.
Bring a smile to any child's face when they wake up to see this in their backyard. The swings, slide, chalk wall, and rock climbing feature will keep children entertained for hours.
Give the gift of knowledge with this AncestryDNA kit, which allows people to learn about their heritage and family tree when they send in a sample of saliva containing their unique DNA.
For friends that always have a fresh manicure, gift them this mini-polish collection from OPI. It features a range of classic nail colors including pinks, neutrals, and reds.
Give the gift of fitness with this exercise rower that has a video screen able to guide you through rigorous workouts. This rower comes with a 30-day membership to the fitness app which provides instructional rower videos as well as pilates, yoga, and HIIT workouts.
