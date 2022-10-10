Walmart launched a huge fall sale today, just one day ahead of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. You don't need to wait to score extraordinary early Black Friday discounts with the Walmart Rollbacks and More sale. Featuring savings across the entire site, Walmart is kicking off the holiday season with deals on big-ticket holiday gifts, including the new Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, and 4K smart TVs.

Shop Walmart's Fall Sale

The Rollbacks and More sale is Walmart's answer to Amazon’s October Prime Day even, which means there are thousands of can't-miss deals. Now through Thursday, October 13 — which is two days longer than the Prime Early Access Sale — there is Black Friday-like pricing to get both a head start and a discount on your holiday wishlist. We've picked out the best deals to shop from Walmart's sale so you don't miss out on any of the savings.

Some of our favorite deals include up to 50% off robot vacuums, $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab we've been eyeing, the Apple Watch Series 8 for $349, and even designer bags from Michael Kors up to 60% off. Unlike Amazon, you don't need to have a membership to access these unbelievable deals in tech, home, fashion, toys, and all the other departments Walmart has to offer.

Ahead, we've found the 25 best deals to shop while they're still in stock. Check out all of our picks for discounts on home goods and tech products, as well as savings on the perfect gifts before the Walmart sale ends on Thursday.

Best Walmart Rollbacks & More 2022 Tech Deals

If it's time to upgrade your electronics, you won't want to miss these tech savings from Apple, Samsung, Beats and more.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected. $399 $349 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Stream or work on the go with the user-friendly Galaxy Tab from Samsung. It has fast processing speed and exquisite resolution so you won't have to worry about lag time or poor picture quality. $330 $230 Buy Now

Apple TV HD 32GB Walmart Apple TV HD 32GB Access all your streaming platforms in one convenient spot with the Apple TV. Along with all your major names like Paramount+, HBOMax, and Netflix, you'll also be able to use Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade. $144 $80 Buy Now

Apple iPad Pro 11" Walmart Apple iPad Pro 11" Apple's iPad Pro (2021) features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life. The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable. Add an Apple Pencil for note-taking, drawing, and marking up documents, and the Magic Keyboard for a responsive typing experience and trackpad. $799 $599 Buy Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Walmart Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Have top-of-the-line sound quality even on the go wearing these wireless Solo3 headphones. Low on battery life? Charge the headphones for 5 minutes and get 3 full hours of battery life with their Fast Fuel technology. $131 $100 Buy Now

Best Walmart Rollbacks & More 2022 Home and Kitchen Deals

For all your home needs, Walmart has you covered. From Keurig coffee makers to robot vacuums and TikTok's favorite Bissell carpet cleaner, shop the best home deals from the Rollbacks & More sale below.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Walmart SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Not only is it more convenient to make sparkling water in the comfort of your own home, it's also better on the environment, cutting down on single-use cans of seltzer. The seltzer you make with your SodaStream will taste just as good as what you'd buy at the store. $89 $60 Buy Now

Bissell Proheat Pet Turbo Carpet Cleaner Walmart Bissell Proheat Pet Turbo Carpet Cleaner We love our furry friends, but sometimes they create a bit of dirt and dinginess in our homes. Hide any trace of pet spots or stains with this upright carpet cleaner from Bissell that delivers cleaning formula deep into your carpet and upholstery. $190 $156 Buy Now

Best Walmart Rollbacks & More 2022 Holiday Gift Deals

Stock up on birthday gifts, presents for the holidays, and a little something for yourself. Here are the best deals on this year's most-wanted gifts the Walmart Rollbacks & More sale has to offer.

Barbie Dollhouse and Furniture Doll Playset Walmart Barbie Dollhouse and Furniture Doll Playset Featuring three dolls, furniture and accessories — including a pool with slide — this Barbie dollhouse is ready for move-in! Each Barbie doll has a furniture set to help decorate the house, like a loft bed with a desk, a bathtub and a refrigerator with a working water dispenser. $75 $50 Buy Now

OPI 2022 Holiday Kit Walmart OPI 2022 Holiday Kit For friends that always have a fresh manicure, gift them this mini-polish collection from OPI. It features a range of classic nail colors including pinks, neutrals, and reds. $30 $20 Buy Now

Echelon Sport Exercise Rower Walmart Echelon Sport Exercise Rower Give the gift of fitness with this exercise rower that has a video screen able to guide you through rigorous workouts. This rower comes with a 30-day membership to the fitness app which provides instructional rower videos as well as pilates, yoga, and HIIT workouts. $597 $397 Buy Now

For more early Black Friday deals, check out our guide to everything worth shopping from Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale and Wayfair’s 5 Day of Deals, going on now.

