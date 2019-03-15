AJ McLean has tied the knot again!

The Backstreet Boy and his gorgeous wife, Rochelle, donned bridal gear and reenacted getting married as part of the 41-year-old singer’s upcoming music video for his latest solo single, “Boy and a Man.”

ET has an exclusive peek behind the scenes of the ceremony, which was filmed at a romantic barn at the picturesque Golden Oak Ranch in California, where a few showers couldn’t dampen the fun.

“Rain on your wedding day is good luck!” AJ laughed as Rochelle arrived in a flowing, long-sleeved, plunging white gown and pretty floral hairpiece.

While the mom of two admitted to feeling nervous about filming the video, which comes out on Monday, AJ kept things fun, goofing around and giving her high fives. “She’s not thrilled about being on film, but she’s a trouper and she’s doing it for me,” he told ET before shooting the scene.

“I love her. She’s calling herself my personal video vixen,” he added with a laugh, referring to Rochelle and the rest of the BSB wives having recently also appeared in the Backstreet Boys’ “No Place” music video.

The boy band’s fans also played a part in this video, with several members of the “Backstreet Army” playing extras who showered the couple with rice and purple flowers as they made their way to the car.

The white wedding was a contrast to the couple’s real-life nuptials, which took place seven years ago at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California, where black and red was the theme. AJ donned a black suit with red bow tie, and Rochelle, a makeup artist and hairstylist, stunned while walking down the aisle to Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain,” while wearing a black Vera Wang gown.

Getting married again for the cameras was part of the heartwarming story of the “Boy and a Man” video, a song co-written by Rob Crosby and The Voice contestant Dave Fenley. Produced by Jason Massey, the track is from AJ's forthcoming country-influenced album, Long Road, and is among the top 10 most-added songs to country radio this week.

“I had reached out to my buddy, Dave Fenley, and said, ‘Dude, you’re an amazingly talented writer -- send me some stuff,’” AJ says of the track. “The first song he sent was ‘Boy and a Man’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is amazing.’ It’s just a beautiful love song and out of everything I had recorded, this grabbed me the most as a true country record. It turned out unbelievable.”

AJ then approached director Rene Elizondo (who directed his previous “Night Visions” video as well as the Backstreet Boys’ "Chances" video), with a video concept involving him and Rochelle being portrayed by actors at different stages of their lives.

“A week later, Rene came back with a made-up video from YouTube that he edited with ‘Boy and a Man’ over scenes from Up, which is one of my all-time favorite Pixar movies,” says AJ, who co-directed the video. “So, we stayed with the concept of the young version of myself and Rochelle, teenage versions, then me as myself marrying my wife.”

The wedding scene is followed by the two shown dancing as an elderly couple -- and fans are in for a surprise when they see who plays old AJ!

However, viewers might want to grab some tissues before the video drops on Monday. “It’s going to be a tearjerker,” says AJ, who is dad to six-year-old Ava, and Lyric, almost two. “It’s going to be a rough one to watch, but it’s also just all about love.”

Check back at ET on Monday for the full "Boy and a Man" video and see more on AJ and his family below.

