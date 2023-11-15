She's the head of the Plastics -- and she can sing!

Get in, losers, Regina's Version of the Mean Girls trailer arrived on Wednesday and it gives the world a look at Reneé Rapp's return as Regina George.

"My name is Regina George," Rapp -- who played the character in the Broadway musical -- sings in the latest spot, which is the first time fans get a glimpse of the film's musical adaptation. Regina is front and center as she tells Cady Heron she could be really hot, "if you change everything," before she's shown onstage during the Plastics' iconic performance during the Christmas show, and inside her stunning pink oasis in her room.

Paramount Pictures

While clips from the film continue, Rapp's voice can be heard in the background.

Of course, it wouldn't be Regina's Version of a trailer if it didn't end with an iconic line.

"Get in, loser," Rapp's character says before the January premiere date is revealed.

The upcoming comedy is an updated version of the beloved 2004 film with inspiration from the successful Broadway musical that followed -- both of which were written and produced by Tina Fey.

Paramount

Angourie Rice takes on Lindsay Lohan's lead role as new student Cady Heron, Christopher Briney is Aaron Samuels, Bebe Wood is Gretchen Wieners, Avantika is Karen Shetty, while Auli’i Cravalho is Janis ‘Imi’ike and Jaquel Spivey is Damian Hubbard.

The first official trailer -- which dropped earlier this month-- gives a look at how the story has been refreshed with new technology like TikTok and Snapchat, while also providing plenty of Easter eggs for fans of the original.

Mean Girls hits theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.

RELATED CONTENT: