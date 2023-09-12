It's nice to have a friend like Selena Gomez! At Tuesday's MTV Video Music Awards, Gomez, Taylor Swift's longtime bestie, was seen cheering her on as she won award after award.

Things were great for Swift from the start of the night when she was named the winner of the Best Pop award. Gomez was caught on camera standing the whole time as Swift gave her first acceptance speech of the night.

Later, the besties posed together for photos. Gomez stunned in a red gown in the pics, while Swift looked straight out of her Reputation era in a black dress with a thigh-high slit.

In one shot, Gomez stood next to Swift, with her arms around the "Karma" singer.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV

Another shot featured the women excitedly embracing, presumably after one of Swift's wins was announced.

The pop star powerhouses have been supporting each other for years. Last, Gomez spent quality time with her little sister, Gracie, at Swift’s concert. Later that same month, Swift supported Gomez's new song, "Single Soon."

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Swift, who is nominated for eight awards, has already taken home the Song of the Year trophy. She's up for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and more at Tuesday's ceremony.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year’s VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

