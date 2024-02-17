Who needs that Oklahoma radio station when you've got the Savannah Bananas!

The hugely popular team (baseball's version of the Harlem Globetrotters) blasted Beyoncé's new country track "Texas Hold 'Em" on Friday night in Arizona for one of their many choreographed dances. You can see the team -- led by their pitcher in a yellow cowboy hat -- busting out dance moves on the mound while his fellow infielders follow along right behind him.

The best part? The catcher's also getting down! At one point he plops down on his belly under the umpire's legs! The Bananas are in Peoria, Arizona taking on the Party Animals (think Washington Generals).

And anyone who has ever attended a Bananas game or seen one of their many viral videos knows that the antics didn't end there. The team also found a way to get Swelce involved. Jackson Olson, owner of the Bananas, donned blonde locks to channel his inner Taylor Swift, while Michael Deeb played the role of Travis Kelce as he walked Swift Olson to the batter's box as "Karma" blared from the speakers.

The announcers had fun with the bit, too. You can hear one of them say, "I mean, it is really something that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have chosen a Banana ball game for their first public appearance since the Super Bowl."

Beyoncé's new track made news this week when Oklahoma station KYKC 100.1 FM explained it would not play "Texas Hold 'Em" as requested because "we are a country music station." The station has since rectified the situation, after learning that Bey had recently dropped the country-themed tracks. "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" are the first two singles off Beyoncé's newly announced album, which is coming out March 29.

Meanwhile, Swift is in Melbourne, Australia, where on Friday she said she was "starstruck" after performing in front of 96,000 fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground, the largest crowd she's ever performed in front of.

By the way, the Bananas also pulled off an incredible stunt last week when WWE legend John Cena hit the field in full uniform and took part in a wacky at-bat. Before walking into the batter's box, Cena, who said he hadn't played baseball since he was 15, jogged over to the mound and raised his championship belt.

Then came the at-bat, which can only be described as squat-tastic. He struck out looking, and the ump nearly stole the show with the way he rung him up.

Classic Banana baseball.

