Wayfair 72-Hour Sale: Save Up to 60% While Refreshing Your Home for Spring With New Furniture and Decor

By Lauren Gruber
Wayfair Spring Sale 2023
The end of seasons typically see some pretty stellar deals to give your home the refresh it deserves and Wayfair is here to deliver. Spring is right around the corner and whether you’ve lived in the same place for a while or just moved to a new apartment, the Wayfair 72-Hour Sale has tons of home necessities for up to 60% off. From furniture and decor to highly-rated Roomba robot vacuums, you can save on everything you need to kick off spring cleaning.

Shop Wayfair's 72-Hour Sale

Now through Monday, March 20, the Wayfair deals have you covered so you can relax this spring. If you're looking to save big on investment pieces for your space, Wayfair's sale features massive deals across a wide array of categories with picks from brands you know and love. Plus, shipping is free on every order. You can find discounts on everything from mattresses to sleeper sofas, home office desks, patio furniture and everything in between. 

With thousands of furniture and home decor finds to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. To help make your shopping easier, we've found the 10 best deals from the Wayfair 72-Hour Sale available now.

Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.

$916$415
Binghamton Upholstered Armchair
Binghamton Upholstered Armchair

Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available in two other neutral colors.

$1,120$395
Gwen 46'' Console Table
Gwen 46'' Console Table

A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It's also a useful piece to have in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish and more.

$415$184
Charmain Wicker 4 - Person Patio Set
Charmain Wicker 4 - Person Patio Set

Prepare for your time outdoors in the warmer seasons to come, this 4-piece wicker set is perfect for any patio or backyard.

$450$350
Laina Ahsaad Abstract Machine Woven Cream Area Rug
Laina Ahsaad Abstract Machine Woven Cream Area Rug

Add a subtle touch of texture with this soothing dove grey and cream area rug — at 59% off.

$340$137
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard

Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.

$675$310
Bathilde Outdoor Dining Set
Bathilde Outdoor Dining Set

Save 44% on this outdoor dining set that will make entertaining guests even nicer. 

$999$560
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa

Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown or grey leather upholstery.

$2,713$1,560
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)

Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.

$345$240
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed

Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.

$327$217
Cain Nightstand
Cain Nightstand

Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger.

$325$245
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress - Full
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress - Full

Take over 52% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.

$1,199$580

