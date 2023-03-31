Wayfair Just Launched 5 Days of Deals: Shop Our Favorite Finds, Including Furniture Up to 70% Off
The start of each season typically see some pretty stellar deals to give your home the refresh it deserves and Wayfair is here to deliver. Today is the first day of Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals event, offering deals on everything you're looking for to update your space this spring. From patio furniture and decor to bedroom essentials and highly-rated Roomba robot vacuums, you have five whole days to score the best home and kitchen savings.
Now through Tuesday, April 4, the Wayfair deals have you covered so you can relax this spring. If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like sectionals and bedroom furniture, Wayfair's sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. Plus, shipping is free on every order.
With thousands of deals on sleeper sofas, mattresses, home office desks, outdoor furniture and everything in between, narrowing down the best discounts can be overwhelming. To help make your shopping easier, keep scrolling for the best finds from Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals sale event.
If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.
Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.
This set includes 4 foldable chairs, a table and an umbrella. It's great for enjoying lunch outside on a sunny day.
A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It's also a useful piece to have in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish and more.
Prepare for your time outdoors in the warmer seasons to come, this 4-piece wicker set is perfect for any patio or backyard.
Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.
Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown or grey leather upholstery.
Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.
Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.
Take over 52% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.
Crafted from weather-resistant solid acacia wood, this loveseat is just the thing for helping you kick back with comfort outside.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Walmart Patio Furniture to Soak in the Sunshine This Spring
Apt2B Spring Forward Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Trendy Furniture
Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning With the Best Deals on Robot Vacuums
Your Spring Cleaning Checklist: Shop the Best Cleaning Supplies
The Best Spring Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop Now
The Best Home Deals from Amazon — Winter Decor, Furniture and More
Shop Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 Furniture Collection
Save Now on This Highly-Rated Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon
The Best Desks Under $100 to Upgrade Your Everyday Work Setup