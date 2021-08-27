Wayfair Labor Day Sale: Get Outdoor Furniture Up to 50% Off

Labor Day sales are already kicking off, and one category that's worth the savings is outdoor furniture -- specifically the deals from Wayfair's End-of-Season Outdoor Sale.

The online furniture retailer is offering up to 50% off modern outdoor furniture with final markdowns and clearance items to shop before summer ends. Standout savings include patio sets from $350, patio dining from $250 and patio umbrellas from $75. No promo code for the Wayfair Labor Day sale.

Hurry and shop the sale so you can score outdoor furniture last-minute in time for your Labor Day weekend gathering! (And if you're still looking for a cute dress to wear for the holiday weekend, we have a ton of chic dress options for you to sift through).

To help you save on more items during this year's Labor Day weekend, ET Style has started to gather the best Labor Day deals offered by our favorite retailers. Check out early Labor Day sale items, such as mattress deals, patio furniture under $200, Amazon savings and more online Labor Day sales.

Shop Wayfair's End-of-Season Outdoor Sale and browse through our top picks below.

