Wayfair Surplus Sale: Shop The Best Furniture Deals and More Home Upgrades This Winter

By Lauren Gruber
Wayfair Fresh Start Sale 2023
Wayfair

The start of a year typically brings the motivation to refresh your home, especially after spending ample amounts of time indoors during the winter. Whether you’ve lived in the same place for a while or just moved to a new home, Wayfair's Surplus Sale has everything you need to spruce up your bedroom, living room, and kitchen this year. Right now, you can save big on furniture, decor, cookware and more home upgrades with Wayfair's incredible deals. 

Shop the Wayfair Sale

If you're looking to save big on investment pieces for your space, Wayfair's sale features massive deals across a wide array of categories with picks from brands you know and love. Plus, shipping is free on every order over $35. Wayfair makes it easy to search for pieces based on color, size, brand, and material so you can find discounts on everything from mattresses to sleeper sofas, home office desks, and everything in between. 

With thousands of furniture pieces to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. To help make your shopping experience more seamless, we've found the best deals going on now from Wayfair's Surplus Sale.   

Gwen 46'' Console Table
Gwen 46'' Console Table
Wayfair
Gwen 46'' Console Table

A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It's also a useful piece to have in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish and more.

$415$188
Laina Ahsaad Abstract Machine Woven Cream Area Rug
Laina Ahsaad Abstract Machine Woven Cream Area Rug
Wayfair
Laina Ahsaad Abstract Machine Woven Cream Area Rug

Add a subtle touch of texture with this soothing dove grey and cream area rug — at 59% off.

$340$140
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.

$916$405
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard
Wayfair
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard

Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.

$675$316
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed
Wayfair
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed

Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.

$365$223
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa
Wayfair
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa

Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown or grey leather upholstery.

$2,713$1,570
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Wayfair
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)

Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.

$345$230
Groombridge Upholstered Wingback Chair
Groombridge Upholstered Wingback Chair
Wayfair
Groombridge Upholstered Wingback Chair

A glamorous velvet wingback chair adds a pop of color and texture to any room.

$599$260
Cain Nightstand
Cain Nightstand
Wayfair
Cain Nightstand

Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger.

$325$270
Condy Upholstered Side Chair
Condy Upholstered Side Chair
Wayfair
Condy Upholstered Side Chair

Who said desk chairs have to be boring? This chair is extra fun and comfy with a faux fur-covered seat.

$360$145
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Nora® 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Take over 65% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.

$899$310
Binghamton Upholstered Armchair
Binghamton Upholstered Armchair
Wayfair
Binghamton Upholstered Armchair

Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available in two other neutral colors.

$1,120$350

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

