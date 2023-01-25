Wayfair Surplus Sale: Shop The Best Furniture Deals and More Home Upgrades This Winter
The start of a year typically brings the motivation to refresh your home, especially after spending ample amounts of time indoors during the winter. Whether you’ve lived in the same place for a while or just moved to a new home, Wayfair's Surplus Sale has everything you need to spruce up your bedroom, living room, and kitchen this year. Right now, you can save big on furniture, decor, cookware and more home upgrades with Wayfair's incredible deals.
If you're looking to save big on investment pieces for your space, Wayfair's sale features massive deals across a wide array of categories with picks from brands you know and love. Plus, shipping is free on every order over $35. Wayfair makes it easy to search for pieces based on color, size, brand, and material so you can find discounts on everything from mattresses to sleeper sofas, home office desks, and everything in between.
With thousands of furniture pieces to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. To help make your shopping experience more seamless, we've found the best deals going on now from Wayfair's Surplus Sale.
A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It's also a useful piece to have in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish and more.
Add a subtle touch of texture with this soothing dove grey and cream area rug — at 59% off.
If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.
Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.
Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.
Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown or grey leather upholstery.
Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.
A glamorous velvet wingback chair adds a pop of color and texture to any room.
Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger.
Who said desk chairs have to be boring? This chair is extra fun and comfy with a faux fur-covered seat.
Take over 65% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.
Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available in two other neutral colors.
For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Home Deals from Amazon — Winter Decor, Furniture and More
Shop Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 Furniture Collection
Save Now on This Highly-Rated Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon
Kyle Richards Shares Her Cozy Winter Must-Haves to Shop on Amazon
21 Valentine's Day Gifts to Help Transform Your Home Into a Spa
The Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Help Keep Your Home Clean This Winter
23 Cozy Candles to Warm Your Home All Winter Long
The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More
The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Get More Organized This Year
The Best Desks Under $100 to Upgrade Your Everyday Work Setup