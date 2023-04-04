The start of each season typically see some pretty stellar deals to give your home the refresh it deserves and Wayfair is here to deliver. Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals is still on for one more day today and discounting everything you're looking for to update your space this spring. From patio furniture and decor to bedroom essentials and highly-rated Roomba robot vacuums, you only have until midnight to score the best home and kitchen savings.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Now through Tuesday, April 4, the Wayfair deals have you covered so you can relax this spring. If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like sectionals and bedroom furniture, Wayfair's sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. Plus, shipping is free on every order.

With thousands of deals on sleeper sofas, mattresses, home office desks, outdoor furniture and everything in between, narrowing down the best discounts can be overwhelming. To help make your shopping easier, keep scrolling to snag the best finds from Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals before the sale is gone tomorrow.

Shawnna HDPE Folding Adirondack Chair Wayfair Shawnna HDPE Folding Adirondack Chair Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch. $272 $117 Shop Now

Gwen 46'' Console Table Wayfair Gwen 46'' Console Table A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It's also a useful piece to have in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish and more. $415 $156 Shop Now

Bowdoin Upholstered Bed Wayfair Bowdoin Upholstered Bed Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design. $314 $215 Shop Now

