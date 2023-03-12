Wayfair's 72-Hour Sale Ends Tonight: Shop The 12 Best Furniture and Decor Deals Up to 60% Off
The end of each season typically see some pretty stellar deals to give your home the refresh it deserves and Wayfair is here to deliver. Spring is right around the corner and whether you’ve lived in the same place for a while or just moved to a new apartment, the Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout Sale has tons of home necessities for up to 60% off. From furniture and decor to highly-rated Roomba robot vacuums, you can save on everything you need to give your home the ultimate spring makeover.
Now through Sunday, March 12, the Wayfair deals have you covered so you can relax this spring. If you're looking to save big on investment pieces for your space, Wayfair's sale features massive deals across a wide array of categories with picks from brands you know and love. Plus, shipping is free on every order. You can find discounts on everything from mattresses to sleeper sofas, home office desks, patio furniture and everything in between.
With thousands of furniture and home decor finds to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. To help make your shopping easier, we've found the 12 best deals from the Wayfair 72-Hour Sale available until midnight tonight.
If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.
Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available in two other neutral colors.
A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It's also a useful piece to have in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish and more.
Prepare for your time outdoors in the warmer seasons to come, this 4-piece wicker set is perfect for any patio or backyard.
Add a subtle touch of texture with this soothing dove grey and cream area rug — at 59% off.
Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.
Save 44% on this outdoor dining set that will make entertaining guests even nicer.
Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown or grey leather upholstery.
Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.
Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.
Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger.
Take over 52% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.
