Wayfair is giving holiday shoppers a huge savings this Black Friday 2022 with up to 80% off all things home. During its Black Friday Sale event, major deals have started rolling out and it's never too early to start saving — especially on big purchases such as furniture. If you're looking to score some great deals on investment pieces ahead of hectic holiday sales, be sure to check out Wayfair's Black Friday deals today.

The online destination for everything home is offering early access discounts on everything from cookware to armchairs and even a Dyson vacuum. With thousands of sale items to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. Luckily for you, we've found the best deals to score during Wayfair's early Black Friday sale — before they sell out.

Shop Wayfair Black Friday Deals

Whether you're looking for some extra seating ahead of Thanksgiving or a bedroom upgrade to help you brave the cold weather, Wayfair is offering up to 80% off furniture, seasonal decor, housewares, and more. Plus, shipping is free on every order over $35.

If you're looking to adorn your home with a Christmas tree and decorative bar cart, or invest in a new couch or kitchen table, now is the time to take advantage of one of the biggest furniture sales ahead of the holiday craze. Below, check out our favorite deals to shop from Wayfair's Black Friday sale.

Wayfair Black Friday 2022 Home & Kitchen Deals

Tibo Bar Cart Wayfair Tibo Bar Cart Give your home a touch of old-world glamour with a gold bar cart, complete with a wine rack and glass hanging rack. $339 $210 Buy Now

Wayfair Black Friday 2022 Living Room Furniture Deals

Binghamton Upholstered Armchair Wayfair Binghamton Upholstered Armchair Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available seven colors including this trendy emerald green. $1,240 $400 Buy Now

Wayfair Black Friday 2022 Bedroom Furniture Deals

Bowdoin Upholstered Bed Wayfair Bowdoin Upholstered Bed Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design. $355 $234 Buy Now

Cain Nightstand Wayfair Cain Nightstand Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger. $495 $310 Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Black Friday 2022: Shop The Biggest Sales of The Year Happening Now for Holiday Savings

The Best Black Friday Furniture Deals to Shop Now: Wayfair, West Elm, Target and More

Save Up to 70% on Furniture at West Elm's Black Friday Sale

Wayfair's Black Friday Deals Are Here: Shop The Best Furniture Discounts Available Right Now

The Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals on Sleeper Sofas — Shop Huge Discounts Available Now

The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals Available Now for Black Friday 2022

Save $200 on Best-Selling Dyson Vacuums Ahead of Black Friday 2022

Save up to 50% on Great Jones' Best-Selling Bakeware for the Holidays

Save Up to $1,600 on Samsung Washers and Dryers Ahead of Black Friday

Wayfair's Best-Selling Comforter Is On Sale for Under $60 at Way Day

Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals: Save Up to 60% on Roombas, Shark, and More

Save Hundreds on Samsung Appliances at Best Buy Ahead of Black Friday: 12 Best Deals on Home Upgrades

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2022: The 18 Best Furniture Deals We're Shopping Now

The Best Early Black Friday Deals at the Wayfair 5 Days of Deals Sale

Save Up to 70% on Furniture & Home Decor at This West Elm Sale

The 25 Best Home Deals from Amazon — Fall Decor, Furniture and More