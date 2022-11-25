Wayfair's Black Friday Deals Are Here: Shop The Best Furniture Discounts Available Today
Wayfair is giving holiday shoppers a huge savings this Black Friday 2022 with up to 80% off all things home. During its Black Friday Sale event, major deals have started rolling out and it's never too early to start saving — especially on big purchases such as furniture. If you're looking to score some great deals on investment pieces ahead of hectic holiday sales, be sure to check out Wayfair's Black Friday deals today.
The online destination for everything home is offering early access discounts on everything from cookware to armchairs and even a Dyson vacuum. With thousands of sale items to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. Luckily for you, we've found the best deals to score during Wayfair's early Black Friday sale — before they sell out.
Shop Wayfair Black Friday Deals
Whether you're looking for some extra seating ahead of Thanksgiving or a bedroom upgrade to help you brave the cold weather, Wayfair is offering up to 80% off furniture, seasonal decor, housewares, and more. Plus, shipping is free on every order over $35.
If you're looking to adorn your home with a Christmas tree and decorative bar cart, or invest in a new couch or kitchen table, now is the time to take advantage of one of the biggest furniture sales ahead of the holiday craze. Below, check out our favorite deals to shop from Wayfair's Black Friday sale.
Wayfair Black Friday 2022 Home & Kitchen Deals
Give your home a touch of old-world glamour with a gold bar cart, complete with a wine rack and glass hanging rack.
Boasting a 4.3-star review, this dining table with a herringbone-style tabletop emphasizes the pine wood's natural beauty.
Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.
A rolling kitchen island adds prep space and storage to your kitchen and doubles as an extra dining nook — just add bar stools.
Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.
Make decorating for Christmas a breeze with this nine-foot-tall pre-lit faux Kingswood fir Christmas tree.
Wayfair Black Friday 2022 Living Room Furniture Deals
Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available seven colors including this trendy emerald green.
If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.
Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown, or grey leather upholstery.
Take 50% off this Oriental-style rug, with soothing shades of navy, cream, and peacock blue in a traditional medallion pattern.
A glamorous velvet wingback chair adds a pop of color and texture to any room.
Available in light gray or this sleek charcoal, Mercury Row's contemporary sofa features a eucalyptus wood frame, tufted cushions, and two cylindrical toss pillows.
Wayfair Black Friday 2022 Bedroom Furniture Deals
Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.
Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger.
Who said desk chairs have to be boring? This chair is extra fun and comfy with a faux fur-covered seat.
Take over 60% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Black Friday 2022: Shop The Biggest Sales of The Year Happening Now for Holiday Savings
The Best Black Friday Furniture Deals to Shop Now: Wayfair, West Elm, Target and More
Save Up to 70% on Furniture at West Elm's Black Friday Sale
Wayfair's Black Friday Deals Are Here: Shop The Best Furniture Discounts Available Right Now
The Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals on Sleeper Sofas — Shop Huge Discounts Available Now
The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals Available Now for Black Friday 2022
Save $200 on Best-Selling Dyson Vacuums Ahead of Black Friday 2022
Save up to 50% on Great Jones' Best-Selling Bakeware for the Holidays
Save Up to $1,600 on Samsung Washers and Dryers Ahead of Black Friday
Wayfair's Best-Selling Comforter Is On Sale for Under $60 at Way Day
Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals: Save Up to 60% on Roombas, Shark, and More
Save Hundreds on Samsung Appliances at Best Buy Ahead of Black Friday: 12 Best Deals on Home Upgrades
25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2022: The 18 Best Furniture Deals We're Shopping Now
The Best Early Black Friday Deals at the Wayfair 5 Days of Deals Sale
Save Up to 70% on Furniture & Home Decor at This West Elm Sale
The 25 Best Home Deals from Amazon — Fall Decor, Furniture and More