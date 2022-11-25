Shopping

Wayfair's Black Friday Deals Are Here: Shop The Best Furniture Discounts Available Today

By Lauren Gruber‍
Wayfair is giving holiday shoppers a huge savings this Black Friday 2022 with up to 80% off all things home. During its Black Friday Sale event, major deals have started rolling out and it's never too early to start saving — especially on big purchases such as furniture. If you're looking to score some great deals on investment pieces ahead of hectic holiday sales, be sure to check out Wayfair's Black Friday deals today. 

The online destination for everything home is offering early access discounts on everything from cookware to armchairs and even a Dyson vacuum. With thousands of sale items to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. Luckily for you, we've found the best deals to score during Wayfair's early Black Friday sale — before they sell out. 

Shop Wayfair Black Friday Deals

Whether you're looking for some extra seating ahead of Thanksgiving or a bedroom upgrade to help you brave the cold weather, Wayfair is offering up to 80% off furniture, seasonal decor, housewares, and more. Plus, shipping is free on every order over $35.

If you're looking to adorn your home with a Christmas tree and decorative bar cart, or invest in a new couch or kitchen table, now is the time to take advantage of one of the biggest furniture sales ahead of the holiday craze. Below, check out our favorite deals to shop from Wayfair's Black Friday sale.

Wayfair Black Friday 2022 Home & Kitchen Deals

Tibo Bar Cart

Give your home a touch of old-world glamour with a gold bar cart, complete with a wine rack and glass hanging rack.

$339$210
Vancamp 71'' Acacia Solid Wood Dining Table

Boasting a 4.3-star review, this dining table with a herringbone-style tabletop emphasizes the pine wood's natural beauty.

$900$600
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)

Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.

$345$211
47.25'' Wide Rolling Kitchen Island

A rolling kitchen island adds prep space and storage to your kitchen and doubles as an extra dining nook — just add bar stools.

$233$200
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard

Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.

$675$270
Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Make decorating for Christmas a breeze with this nine-foot-tall pre-lit faux Kingswood fir Christmas tree.

$188$98

Wayfair Black Friday 2022 Living Room Furniture Deals

Binghamton Upholstered Armchair

Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available seven colors including this trendy emerald green.

$1,240$400
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.

$916$530
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa

Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown, or grey leather upholstery.

$2,713$1,020
Mountview Power Loom Performance Navy/Ivory/Beige Rug

Take 50% off this Oriental-style rug, with soothing shades of navy, cream, and peacock blue in a traditional medallion pattern.

$433$216
Groombridge Upholstered Wingback Chair

A glamorous velvet wingback chair adds a pop of color and texture to any room.

$599$244
Geraldton 85'' Upholstered Sofa

Available in light gray or this sleek charcoal, Mercury Row's contemporary sofa features a eucalyptus wood frame, tufted cushions, and two cylindrical toss pillows.

$1,185$560

Wayfair Black Friday 2022 Bedroom Furniture Deals

Bowdoin Upholstered Bed

Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.

$355$234
Cain Nightstand

Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger.

$495$310
Condy Upholstered Side Chair

Who said desk chairs have to be boring? This chair is extra fun and comfy with a faux fur-covered seat.

$360$124
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Take over 60% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.

$1,200$340

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

