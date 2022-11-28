Wayfair's Cyber Monday Deals Are Here: Shop the Best Furniture Discounts Available Today
Wayfair is giving holiday shoppers a huge savings opportunity this Cyber Monday 2022 with up to 80% off all things home. During Wayfair's Cyber Monday Sale event, there's no better time to save while updating your home for the new year — especially on big purchases such as furniture. If you're looking to score some great deals on investment pieces for your space, be sure to check out Wayfair's Cyber Monday deals today.
The online destination for everything home is offering early access discounts on everything from cookware to armchairs and even a Dyson vacuum. With thousands of sale items to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. Luckily for you, we've found the best deals to score during Wayfair's Cyber Monday sale — before they sell out.
Shop Wayfair Cyber Monday Deals
Whether you're looking for some extra seating ahead of the holidays or a bedroom upgrade to help you brave the cold weather, Wayfair is offering up to 80% off furniture, seasonal decor, housewares and more. Plus, shipping is free on every order.
If you're looking to adorn your home with a Christmas tree and decorative bar cart, or invest in a new couch or kitchen table, now is the time to take advantage of one of the biggest furniture sales ahead of the holiday craze. Below, check out our favorite deals to shop from Wayfair's Cyber Monday sale.
Wayfair Cyber Monday 2022 Home & Kitchen Deals
Give your home a touch of old-world glamour with a gold bar cart, complete with a wine rack and glass hanging rack.
Boasting a 4.3-star review, this dining table with a herringbone-style tabletop emphasizes the pine wood's natural beauty.
Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.
A rolling kitchen island adds prep space and storage to your kitchen and doubles as an extra dining nook — just add bar stools.
Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.
Make decorating for Christmas a breeze with this 9-foot-tall pre-lit faux Kingswood fir Christmas tree.
Wayfair Cyber Monday 2022 Living Room Furniture Deals
Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available in seven colors including this trendy emerald green.
If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.
Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown or grey leather upholstery.
Take over 50% off this Oriental-style rug, with soothing shades of navy, cream and peacock blue in a traditional medallion pattern.
A glamorous velvet wingback chair adds a pop of color and texture to any room.
Available in light gray or this sleek charcoal, Mercury Row's contemporary sofa features a eucalyptus wood frame, tufted cushions and two cylindrical toss pillows.
Wayfair Cyber Monday 2022 Bedroom Furniture Deals
Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.
Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger.
Who said desk chairs have to be boring? This chair is extra fun and comfy with a faux fur-covered seat.
Take over 60% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.
