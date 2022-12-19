Wayfair is giving holiday shoppers a huge savings opportunity with up to 60% off all things home. During Wayfair's end-of-year clearance event, there's no better time to save while updating your home for the new year — especially on big purchases such as furniture. If you're looking to score some great deals on investment pieces for your space, be sure to check out Wayfair's end-of-year sale while supplies last.

The online destination for everything home, Wayfair is offering early access discounts on everything from mattresses to armchairs and everything in between. With thousands of sale items to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. Luckily for you, we've found the best deals to score during Wayfair's end-of-year sale — before they sell out.

Shop Wayfair Clearance Deals

Whether you're looking for some extra seating ahead of the holidays or a bedroom upgrade to help you brave the cold weather, Wayfair is offering up to 60% off furniture, seasonal decor, housewares and more. Plus, shipping is free on every order over $35.

If you're looking to adorn your home with a decorative bar cart or invest in a new couch or kitchen table, now is the time to take advantage of one of the biggest furniture sales ahead of the holiday craze. Below, check out our favorite deals to shop from Wayfair's End-of-Year Sale.

Bowdoin Upholstered Bed Wayfair Bowdoin Upholstered Bed Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design. $355 $233 Shop Now

Cain Nightstand Wayfair Cain Nightstand Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger. $495 $244 Shop Now

Binghamton Upholstered Armchair Wayfair Binghamton Upholstered Armchair Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available in seven colors including this trendy emerald green. $1,240 $487 Shop Now

