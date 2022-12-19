Wayfair's End-Of-Year Clearance Sale is Here: Shop the Best Furniture Discounts Available Today
Wayfair is giving holiday shoppers a huge savings opportunity with up to 60% off all things home. During Wayfair's end-of-year clearance event, there's no better time to save while updating your home for the new year — especially on big purchases such as furniture. If you're looking to score some great deals on investment pieces for your space, be sure to check out Wayfair's end-of-year sale while supplies last.
The online destination for everything home, Wayfair is offering early access discounts on everything from mattresses to armchairs and everything in between. With thousands of sale items to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. Luckily for you, we've found the best deals to score during Wayfair's end-of-year sale — before they sell out.
Whether you're looking for some extra seating ahead of the holidays or a bedroom upgrade to help you brave the cold weather, Wayfair is offering up to 60% off furniture, seasonal decor, housewares and more. Plus, shipping is free on every order over $35.
If you're looking to adorn your home with a decorative bar cart or invest in a new couch or kitchen table, now is the time to take advantage of one of the biggest furniture sales ahead of the holiday craze. Below, check out our favorite deals to shop from Wayfair's End-of-Year Sale.
TikTok is obsessed with this faux-leather armchair, available in black, white and cognac.
Give your home a touch of old-world glamour with a gold bar cart, complete with a wine rack and glass hanging rack.
Add a subtle touch of texture with this soothing dove grey and cream area rug — at 60% off.
If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.
Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.
Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.
Boasting a 4.3-star review, this dining table with a herringbone-style tabletop emphasizes the pine wood's natural beauty.
Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown or grey leather upholstery.
Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.
A glamorous velvet wingback chair adds a pop of color and texture to any room.
AMercury Row's contemporary sofa features a eucalyptus wood frame, tufted cushions and two cylindrical toss pillows.
Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger.
Who said desk chairs have to be boring? This chair is extra fun and comfy with a faux fur-covered seat.
Take over 60% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.
Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available in seven colors including this trendy emerald green.
RELATED CONTENT:
25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget
The 15 Best Robot Vacuum Deals Right Now at Amazon
Save Up to 50% On Splurge-Worthy Furniture and Decor at Frontgate
The Best Furniture Sales to Update Your Home for The New Year
Save Up to 70% on Furniture at West Elm's Early Black Friday Sale
The 25 Best Home Deals from Amazon — Fall Decor, Furniture and More
Wayfair’s Surplus Sale Includes Black Friday-Level Deals Up to 50% Off