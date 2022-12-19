Shopping

Wayfair's End-Of-Year Clearance Sale is Here: Shop the Best Furniture Discounts Available Today

By Lauren Gruber
Wayfair end of year sale
Wayfair

Wayfair is giving holiday shoppers a huge savings opportunity with up to 60% off all things home. During Wayfair's end-of-year clearance event, there's no better time to save while updating your home for the new year  — especially on big purchases such as furniture. If you're looking to score some great deals on investment pieces for your space, be sure to check out Wayfair's end-of-year sale while supplies last. 

The online destination for everything home, Wayfair is offering early access discounts on everything from mattresses to armchairs and everything in between. With thousands of sale items to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. Luckily for you, we've found the best deals to score during Wayfair's end-of-year sale — before they sell out. 

Shop Wayfair Clearance Deals

Whether you're looking for some extra seating ahead of the holidays or a bedroom upgrade to help you brave the cold weather, Wayfair is offering up to 60% off furniture, seasonal decor, housewares and more. Plus, shipping is free on every order over $35.

If you're looking to adorn your home with a decorative bar cart or invest in a new couch or kitchen table, now is the time to take advantage of one of the biggest furniture sales ahead of the holiday craze. Below, check out our favorite deals to shop from Wayfair's End-of-Year Sale.

Seido Upholstered Accent Chair
Seido Upholstered Accent Chair
Wayfair
Seido Upholstered Accent Chair

TikTok is obsessed with this faux-leather armchair, available in black, white and cognac.

$430$357
Willa Arlo Interiors Tibo Bar Cart
Tibo Bar Cart
Wayfair
Willa Arlo Interiors Tibo Bar Cart

Give your home a touch of old-world glamour with a gold bar cart, complete with a wine rack and glass hanging rack.

$339$290
Laina Ahsaad Abstract Machine Woven Cream Area Rug
Laina Ahsaad Abstract Machine Woven Cream Area Rug
Wayfair
Laina Ahsaad Abstract Machine Woven Cream Area Rug

Add a subtle touch of texture with this soothing dove grey and cream area rug — at 60% off.

$340$135
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.

$916$480
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard
Wayfair
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard

Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.

$675$287
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed
Wayfair
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed

Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.

$355$233
Vancamp 71'' Acacia Solid Wood Dining Table
Shae 74'' Dining Table
Wayfair
Vancamp 71'' Acacia Solid Wood Dining Table

Boasting a 4.3-star review, this dining table with a herringbone-style tabletop emphasizes the pine wood's natural beauty.

$900$620
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa
Wayfair
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa

Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown or grey leather upholstery.

$2,713$1,100
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Wayfair
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)

Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.

$345$248
Groombridge Upholstered Wingback Chair
Groombridge Upholstered Wingback Chair
Wayfair
Groombridge Upholstered Wingback Chair

A glamorous velvet wingback chair adds a pop of color and texture to any room.

$599$253
Geraldton 85'' Upholstered Sofa
Geraldton 85'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair
Geraldton 85'' Upholstered Sofa

AMercury Row's contemporary sofa features a eucalyptus wood frame, tufted cushions and two cylindrical toss pillows.

$1,185$400
Cain Nightstand
Cain Nightstand
Wayfair
Cain Nightstand

Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger.

$495$244
Condy Upholstered Side Chair
Condy Upholstered Side Chair
Wayfair
Condy Upholstered Side Chair

Who said desk chairs have to be boring? This chair is extra fun and comfy with a faux fur-covered seat.

$360$150
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Nora® 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Take over 60% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.

$1,200$350
Binghamton Upholstered Armchair
Binghamton Upholstered Armchair
Wayfair
Binghamton Upholstered Armchair

Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available in seven colors including this trendy emerald green.

$1,240$487

