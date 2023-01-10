Wayfair is giving shoppers a huge savings opportunity with up to 70% off all things home. During Wayfair's Fresh-Start sale, there's no better time to save while updating your home for the new year — especially on big purchases such as furniture. If you're looking to score some great deals on investment pieces for your space, be sure to check out this Wayfair sale while supplies last.

Whether you're looking for some extra seating for guests or a bedroom upgrade to help you brave the cold weather, Wayfair is offering up to 70% off furniture, home decor, housewares and more. Plus, shipping is free on every order over $35.

Shop Wayfair Deals

The online destination for everything home, Wayfair is offering early access discounts on everything from mattresses to armchairs and everything in between. With thousands of sale items to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. Luckily for you, we've found the best deals to score during Wayfair's Fresh-Start sale — before they sell out.

If you're looking to adorn your home with a decorative bar cart or invest in a new couch or kitchen table, now is the time to take advantage of one of the biggest furniture sales of the new year. Below, check out our favorite deals to shop from Wayfair's Fresh Start Sale.

Gwen 46'' Console Table Wayfair Gwen 46'' Console Table A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It's also a useful piece to have in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish and more. $415 $150 Shop Now

Bowdoin Upholstered Bed Wayfair Bowdoin Upholstered Bed Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design. $365 $225 Shop Now

Cain Nightstand Wayfair Cain Nightstand Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger. $325 $234 Shop Now

Binghamton Upholstered Armchair Wayfair Binghamton Upholstered Armchair Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available in four colors including this trendy emerald green. $1,120 $401 Shop Now

