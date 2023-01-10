Wayfair's Fresh Start Sale is Here: Shop the Best New Year Furniture Discounts Available Today
Wayfair is giving shoppers a huge savings opportunity with up to 70% off all things home. During Wayfair's Fresh-Start sale, there's no better time to save while updating your home for the new year — especially on big purchases such as furniture. If you're looking to score some great deals on investment pieces for your space, be sure to check out this Wayfair sale while supplies last.
Whether you're looking for some extra seating for guests or a bedroom upgrade to help you brave the cold weather, Wayfair is offering up to 70% off furniture, home decor, housewares and more. Plus, shipping is free on every order over $35.
The online destination for everything home, Wayfair is offering early access discounts on everything from mattresses to armchairs and everything in between. With thousands of sale items to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. Luckily for you, we've found the best deals to score during Wayfair's Fresh-Start sale — before they sell out.
If you're looking to adorn your home with a decorative bar cart or invest in a new couch or kitchen table, now is the time to take advantage of one of the biggest furniture sales of the new year. Below, check out our favorite deals to shop from Wayfair's Fresh Start Sale.
A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It's also a useful piece to have in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish and more.
TikTok is obsessed with this faux-leather armchair, available in black, white and cognac.
Give your home a touch of old-world glamour with a gold bar cart, complete with a wine rack and glass hanging rack.
Add a subtle touch of texture with this soothing dove grey and cream area rug — at 61% off.
If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.
Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.
Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.
Boasting a 4.3-star review, this dining table with a herringbone-style tabletop emphasizes the pine wood's natural beauty.
Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown or grey leather upholstery.
Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.
A glamorous velvet wingback chair adds a pop of color and texture to any room.
Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger.
Who said desk chairs have to be boring? This chair is extra fun and comfy with a faux fur-covered seat.
Take over 60% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.
Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available in four colors including this trendy emerald green.
