It's Labor Day weekend and that means major Labor Day sales! If you're looking to grab deals on patio furniture, Wayfair's Labor Day Clearance Sale has tons of discounts of up to 70% off. Trust us when we say you don't want to wait until May to get new patio furniture, but you can find deals on furniture for other rooms in your house, too!

The online furniture retailer is offering up to 50% off modern outdoor furniture for its Labor Day furniture sale with final markdowns and clearance items to shop before summer ends. Even if you looked earlier this week, you'll see even deeper discounts as we get closer to the end of the weekend. Standout savings include patio sets from $350, patio dining from $250 and patio umbrellas from $75. No promo code for the Wayfair Labor Day sale.

To help you save on more items during this year's Labor Day weekend, ET Style has gathered the best Labor Day deals offered by our favorite retailers. Check out Labor Day sale items, such as mattress deals, patio furniture under $200, Amazon savings and more online Labor Day sales.

Shop Wayfair's Labor Day Clearance Sale and browse through our top picks on outdoor furniture below.

Hanging Patio Heater Wayfair Hanging Patio Heater This Outdoor/Indoor Infrared Remote Control 1500 Watt Electric Ceiling Mounted/Hanging Patio Heater is a steal at 80% off the original price. $140 (REGULARLY $699) Buy Now

Shop other furniture deals we're loving:

Elaina Beige/Brown Area Rug Wayfair Elaina Beige/Brown Area Rug An rug is an easy way to make any room instantly cozy. This one is 52% off the original price, but there are many more rugs on sale to choose from. $28 (REGULARLY $58) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Abercrombie Is Having a Comeback & We're Getting These Fall Essentials

Gucci Sunglasses Are Up to 51% Off at Walmart's Labor Day Sale

Hailey Bieber's Leggings Are 50% Off at the Alo Yoga Labor Day Sale

The Cutest Fall Home Decor From Amazon

Shop Alicia Keys' Home Decor Must-Haves From Amazon

The Best Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Right Now