Wayfair's Labor Day Clearance Sale: Get Up to 70% Off Outdoor Furniture Right Now

By ETonline Staff
wayfair outdoor sale 1280
Wayfair

It's Labor Day weekend and that means major Labor Day sales! If you're looking to grab deals on patio furniture, Wayfair's Labor Day Clearance Sale has tons of discounts of up to 70% off. Trust us when we say you don't want to wait until May to get new patio furniture, but you can find deals on furniture for other rooms in your house, too!

The online furniture retailer is offering up to 50% off modern outdoor furniture for its Labor Day furniture sale with final markdowns and clearance items to shop before summer ends. Even if you looked earlier this week, you'll see even deeper discounts as we get closer to the end of the weekend. Standout savings include patio sets from $350, patio dining from $250 and patio umbrellas from $75. No promo code for the Wayfair Labor Day sale. 

To help you save on more items during this year's Labor Day weekend, ET Style has gathered the best Labor Day deals offered by our favorite retailers. Check out Labor Day sale items, such as mattress deals, patio furniture under $200, Amazon savings and more online Labor Day sales.

Shop Wayfair's Labor Day Clearance Sale and browse through our top picks on outdoor furniture below. 

Hanging Patio Heater
Outdoor/Indoor Infrared Remote Control 1500 Watt Electric Ceiling Mounted/Hanging Patio Heater
Wayfair
Hanging Patio Heater
This Outdoor/Indoor Infrared Remote Control 1500 Watt Electric Ceiling Mounted/Hanging Patio Heater is a steal at 80% off the original price. 
$140 (REGULARLY $699)
Arlmont & Co. Indoor/Outdoor Distinctive Cotton Canvas Hanging Rope Chair With Pillows Beige
Arlmont & Co. hammock
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Indoor/Outdoor Distinctive Cotton Canvas Hanging Rope Chair With Pillows Beige
Unwind and relax with a glass of wine and a book while chilling in this boho-style hammock chair. Plus, it comes with two soft pillows for extra comfort. 
$69 (REGULARLY $115)
Latitude Run Ile 76.77'' Long Reclining Single Chaise (Set of 2)
Latitude Run Ile 76.77'' Long Reclining Single Chaise (Set of 2)
Wayfair
Latitude Run Ile 76.77'' Long Reclining Single Chaise (Set of 2)
Soak up the sun in the backyard, on the patio or deck before summer ends on these outdoor living chaise lounges. This reclining lounger comes as a two-piece lounge chair set.
$220 (REGULARLY $400)
Latitude Run Azelle Square 4-Person 33.46'' Long Bistro Set with Umbrella
Latitude Run Azelle Square 4-Person 33.46'' Long Bistro Set with Umbrella
Wayfair
Latitude Run Azelle Square 4-Person 33.46'' Long Bistro Set with Umbrella
A metal bistro set that comes with an umbrella, dining table, four foldable chairs and four cushions.
$280 (REGULARLY $499)
ZWISSLIV Black Low Voltage Solar Powered Integrated LED Pathway Light Pack
ZWISSLIV Black Low Voltage Solar Powered Integrated LED Pathway Light Pack
Wayfair
ZWISSLIV Black Low Voltage Solar Powered Integrated LED Pathway Light Pack
Add some pizazz to the entry way of your outdoor space with these LED solar-powered, weather-resistant lights that illuminate a fun floral pattern. 
$72 (REGULARLY $117)
Rosecliff Heights Lopes Resin Folding Adirondack Chair (Set of 2)
Rosecliff Heights Lopes Resin Folding Adirondack Chair (Set of 2)
Wayfair
Rosecliff Heights Lopes Resin Folding Adirondack Chair (Set of 2)
An adirondack chair is a classic outdoor furniture piece. With this deal, not only do you get one but two chairs for 44% off.
$360 (REGULARLY $700)
Zipcode Design Don 4-Person Seating Group with Cushions
Zipcode Design Don 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
Zipcode Design Don 4-Person Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair has become the go-to place to shop for a low price on a patio set. Our top pick is this wicker outdoor sofa with removable cover cushions. It also comes with a table.
$390 (REGULARLY $820)
Sol 72 Outdoor Adison Crossweave Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Sol 72 Outdoor Adison Crossweave Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Wayfair
Sol 72 Outdoor Adison Crossweave Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
You can continue to enjoy your patio furniture into fall with the addition of a fire pit to keep you warm on chilly nights. This cross-weave steel design is an essential for an outdoor living space. It comes with a log grate, spark screen, fire poker and a cover.
$156 (REGULARLY $280)
Arlmont & Co. Galvan Rectangular 4-Person 55'' Long Picnic Table
Arlmont & Co. Galvan Rectangular 4-Person 55'' Long Picnic Table
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Galvan Rectangular 4-Person 55'' Long Picnic Table
No outdoor space? No problem! Head to a park or the beach with this portable picnic table. This outdoor seating fold-out table with bench seats can be collapsed into a suitcase-sized block for easy carrying.
$93 (REGULARLY $100)
Union Rustic Channing Rectangular 4-Person 47'' Long Bar Height Dining Set with Cushions
Union Rustic dining set
Wayfair
Union Rustic Channing Rectangular 4-Person 47'' Long Bar Height Dining Set with Cushions
There are a ton of deals on dining sets, too, such as this wooden set of bar height dining table and chairs for four-person seating. And it's almost $500 off the original price!
$370 (REGULARLY $828)
Mercury Row Additri 2-Person Seating Group with Cushions
Mercury Row Additri 2-Person Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
Mercury Row Additri 2-Person Seating Group with Cushions
If your outdoor space is on the smaller side or you live in an apartment with a balcony, opt for this contemporary outdoor furniture set with a modern boho, airy look. It includes two armchairs and an accent table. Shop now to get more than $400 off the original price! 
$212 (REGULARLY $699)

Shop other furniture deals we're loving:  

Petersen Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed
Petersen Twin Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed
Wayfair
Petersen Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed
This upholstered platform bed is oh-so-chic.
$184 (REGULARLY $223)
Elaina Beige/Brown Area Rug
Elaina Beige/Brown Area Rug
Wayfair
Elaina Beige/Brown Area Rug
An rug is an easy way to make any room instantly cozy. This one is 52% off the original price, but there are many more rugs on sale to choose from. 
$28 (REGULARLY $58)
Lemington 3 Legs Coffee Table
Lemington 3 Legs Coffee Table
Wayfair
Lemington 3 Legs Coffee Table
This adorable coffee table is highly rated and is more than $60 off the original price. 
$133 (REGULARLY $194)
Floretta 66" Tripod Floor Lamp
Floretta 66" Tripod Floor Lamp
Wayfair
Floretta 66" Tripod Floor Lamp
This gorgeous mid-century modern floor lamp is 46% off the original price. 
$144 (REGULARLY $266)

