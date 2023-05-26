With summer quickly approaching, now is the time to give our outdoor space some love ahead of the new season. Memorial Day typically sees some pretty stellar deals to give your home the refresh it deserves and Wayfair is here to deliver for the outdoors.

For the long weekend, Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale is discounting everything you need to update your outdoor space by up to 60% off. From outdoor seating and dining sets to rugs and decor essentials, now is the time to score the best outdoor furniture savings, so your backyard or patio is ready for summer 2023.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Now through Tuesday, May 30, the Wayfair sale has you covered so you can relax this summer. If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like outdoor dining sets and even a grill, Wayfair's outdoor sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. Plus, shipping is free on every order.

To help make your shopping easier, keep scrolling to snag the best finds from the Wayfair Memorial Day Sale before the sale ends. For even more home savings, check out our guide to all the best Memorial Day furniture sales happening right now.

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Wayfair Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch. $224 $152 Shop Now

Gwen 46'' Console Table Wayfair Gwen 46'' Console Table A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It's also a useful piece to have in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish and more. $415 $120 Shop Now

