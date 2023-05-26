Shopping

Wayfair's Memorial Day Outdoor Furniture Sale: Save Up to 60% On Patio Upgrades for Summer

By Lauren Gruber
Wayfair's Outdoor Furniture Sale
With summer quickly approaching, now is the time to give our outdoor space some love ahead of the new season. Memorial Day typically sees some pretty stellar deals to give your home the refresh it deserves and Wayfair is here to deliver for the outdoors.

For the long weekend, Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale is discounting everything you need to update your outdoor space by up to 60% off. From outdoor seating and dining sets to rugs and decor essentials, now is the time to score the best outdoor furniture savings, so your backyard or patio is ready for summer 2023

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Now through Tuesday, May 30, the Wayfair sale has you covered so you can relax this summer. If you're looking to save big on investment pieces like outdoor dining sets and even a grill, Wayfair's outdoor sale features wallet-friendly prices on brands you know and love. Plus, shipping is free on every order.

To help make your shopping easier, keep scrolling to snag the best finds from the Wayfair Memorial Day Sale before the sale ends. For even more home savings, check out our guide to all the best Memorial Day furniture sales happening right now. 

Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench
Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench
Wayfair
Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench

Who knew an outdoor bench and planters could look so good together?

$150$104
Rawtenstall Wicker 4 - Person Patio Set
Rawtenstall Wicker 4 - Person Patio Set
Wayfair
Rawtenstall Wicker 4 - Person Patio Set

Prepare for your time outdoors in these warmer seasons, this 4-piece wicker set is perfect for any patio or backyard.

$1,397$570
Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo
Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo
Wayfair
Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo

A luxe patio gazebo that is UV and water resistant and features a trimmed mosquito netting for a comfortable time outdoors.

$490$365
Gunnora Steel Wall Light
Gunnora Steel Wall Light
Wayfair
Gunnora Steel Wall Light

A durable water resistant wall light perfect for the front porch or back patio.

$128$63
Nyasia 180'' x 108'' Rectangular Market Umbrella
Nyasia 180'' x 108'' Rectangular Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Nyasia 180'' x 108'' Rectangular Market Umbrella

If you have a rectangular dining table in your backyard, this patio umbrella will keep the entire table dry from any rain and protected from the hot sun.

$188$160
Yairet Round 4 Person Outdoor Dining Set
Yairet Round 4 Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair
Yairet Round 4 Person Outdoor Dining Set

Our patio chair and table set with 71'' umbrella will be a perfect addition to your indoor and outdoor places. 4 pieces folding chairs with high back, widened seat and ergonomic armrests provide optimum comfort.

$299$237
Weber Spirit II E-310 Grill
Weber Spirit II E-310 Grill
Wayfair
Weber Spirit II E-310 Grill

Get ready for your Memorial Day barbecues with this liquid propane grill.

$669$569
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair

Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.

$224$152
Gwen 46'' Console Table
Gwen 46'' Console Table
Wayfair
Gwen 46'' Console Table

A console table is great for displaying decor or your favorite books. It's also a useful piece to have in an entryway to hold a catch-all dish and more.

$415$120
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Wayfair
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)

Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.

$345$250

