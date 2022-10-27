Shopping

Wayfair's October Way Day Sale Ends Tonight: Shop The 20 Best Deals on Furniture and Cookware

By Lauren Gruber‍
For the first time ever, Wayfair brought back its huge Way Day sale for a second shot at saving on all things home. Typically held in April, Wayfair's second Way Day kicked off yesterday and is offering massive discounts on everything from cookware to armchairs and even a Dyson vacuum. 

Until midnight tonight, October 27, you can take up to 80% off furniture, seasonal decor, housewares, and more. With thousands of sale items to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. Luckily for you, we've found the best deals to score during Way Day — before they sell out. Plus, shipping is free on every single item during the sale.

Shop Wayfair Way Day

Whether you're looking to adorn your home with a Christmas tree and decorative bar cart, or invest in a new couch or kitchen table, now is the time to take advantage of one of the biggest furniture sales ahead of the Black Friday craze. Below, check out our favorite deals to shop before Way Day comes to an end tonight.

Best Way Day Kitchen Deals

Tibo Bar Cart
Tibo Bar Cart
Wayfair
Tibo Bar Cart

Give your home a touch of old-world glamour with a gold bar cart, complete with a wine rack and glass hanging rack.

$339$198
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Wayfair
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)

Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.

$345$220
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute

The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head that is perfect for cleaning a hard floor and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. 

$500$340
Shae 74'' Dining Table
Shae 74'' Dining Table
Wayfair
Shae 74'' Dining Table

Boasting a near-perfect 4.8-star review, this dining table with a herringbone-style tabletop emphasizes the pine wood's natural beauty.

$899$560
47.25'' Wide Rolling Kitchen Island
47.25'' Wide Rolling Kitchen Island
Wayfair
47.25'' Wide Rolling Kitchen Island

A rolling kitchen island adds prep space and storage to your kitchen and doubles as an extra dining nook — just add bar stools.

$236$178
Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5.5 Qt
Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven
Wayfair
Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5.5 Qt

Receive a $50 Wayfair gift card when you purchase this Le Creuset dutch oven, great for roasting, baking, frying, slow-cooking, and more. Its porcelain enamel minimizes sticking, making it easy to clean.

$343$260
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard
Wayfair
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard

Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.

$675$270

Best Way Day Living Room Furniture Deals

Binghamton Upholstered Armchair
Binghamton Upholstered Armchair
Wayfair
Binghamton Upholstered Armchair

Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available seven colors including this trendy emerald green.

$1,240$449
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.

$910$559
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa
Wayfair
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa

Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown, or grey leather upholstery.

$2,713$1,169
Mountview Power Loom Performance Navy/Ivory/Beige Rug
Mountview Power Loom Performance Navy/Ivory/Beige Rug
Wayfair
Mountview Power Loom Performance Navy/Ivory/Beige Rug

Take 50% off this Oriental-style rug, with soothing shades of navy, cream, and peacock blue in a traditional medallion pattern.

$433$215
Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Make decorating for Christmas a breeze with this nine-foot-tall pre-lit faux Kingswood fir Christmas tree.

$252$178
Groombridge Upholstered Wingback Chair
Groombridge Upholstered Wingback Chair
Wayfair
Groombridge Upholstered Wingback Chair

A glamorous velvet wingback chair adds a pop of color and texture to any room.

$599$277
Geraldton 85'' Upholstered Sofa
Geraldton 85'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair
Geraldton 85'' Upholstered Sofa

Available in light gray or this sleek charcoal, Mercury Row's contemporary sofa features a eucalyptus wood frame, tufted cushions, and two cylindrical toss pillows.

$1,185$669

Best Way Day Bedroom Furniture Deals

Cain Nightstand
Cain Nightstand
Wayfair
Cain Nightstand

Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger.

$495$227
Aukerman 68" Arc Floor Lamp
Aukerman 68" Arc Floor Lamp
Wayfair
Aukerman 68" Arc Floor Lamp

Take 50% off this simple, stunning arc floor lamp.

$113$55
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed
Wayfair
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed

Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.

$355$245
Condy Upholstered Side Chair
Condy Upholstered Side Chair
Wayfair
Condy Upholstered Side Chair

Who said desk chairs have to be boring? This chair is extra fun and comfy with a faux fur-covered seat.

$360$122
Beckville Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand
Beckville Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand
Wayfair
Beckville Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand

On sale for under $100, this solid wood nightstand with contrasting copper handles is a steal.

$138$96
Nora® 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Nora® 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair
Nora® 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Take over 60% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.

$1,200$465

