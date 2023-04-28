Today marks the last day of Wayfair's Way Day 2023 sale with thousands of items marked up to 80% off — including rugs for every room in your house. Hardwood floors may look great, but they can also leave you and your toes cold. A cozy rug can not only warm up and soften your living room, bedroom or nursery, but it can also add an extra touch of style to any room.

Extended for one more day, Way Day will last until midnight tonight. Because Wayfair loves to dish out the savings, you can save big on nearly 400 different rugs with the last-chance Way Day deals.

Shop Way Day Rug Deals

Pile height, size and color are all good factors to consider when you're shopping for a new rug. For a high traffic area like an entryway, you may want an easy-to-clean, low-pile rug. Whereas, when looking for a rug to place in a low traffic guest room or home office, you might want to opt for an extra-cozy, high-pile rug. Whatever your preferences are, the Wayfair Way Day sale is filled with indoor and outdoor rugs of every size to bring that finishing touch to your space.

A spring refresh is always a good idea. Below are some of the most stylish rug deals to shop during the extended Way Day sale. From boho to modern, Scandinavian and other design schemes, these top-rated area rugs are marked down by hundreds of dollars right now.

