We Tried the Latest Drop From Jaclyn Cosmetics -- Shop Our Picks
Jaclyn Hill has launched new makeup! The YouTube star's brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics, just dropped a new collection of makeup products, known as the Prep & Set Collection. The brand's new launch follows the release of its Poutspoken Lip Collection, which was its first lip product range since facing backlash on the beauty influencer's first lipstick line in 2019.
The brand's latest beauty product range includes everything you need to create the look of a flawless complexion, including an under-eye primer, an under-eye powder, a setting palette and a setting powder. The brand's new powders are available in a range of shades to accommodate your skin tone.
ET Style's Kristen Gill had the chance to test the some of the new drop ahead of the launch to give you the lowdown on what to know about the latest drop to come from Jaclyn Cosmetics. First and foremost, Gill shares that the Prep Starting Hydrating Primer is, in a word, awesome. "It made my skin feel really cool...It plumped up my under-eye area and made it feel nice and cool before putting on any product," she says. When it comes to the Bake & Brighten Under Eye Powder, she mentions that it's "flexible and comfortable, and doesn't settle into fine lines."
The final product Gill tried was the brand's new Last Act Translucent Powder, which she shares is perfect for anyone who has an oilier complexion and wants to create an all-over effect. The setting powder is also great for touch-ups.
The Prep & Set range is available to shop now on the Jaclyn Cosmetics website, and it'll drop at Ulta on May 30. For those who want to get a full range of cosmetic products from Jaclyn Cosmetics, the brand's lip and cheek products are also available at Ulta, including the brand's rich lipstick collection, the Bronze & Blushing Duo, Accent Light Highlighter (mini and regular), Beaming Light Loose Highlighter and Mood Light Luminous Powder.
Scroll down to shop the new Jaclyn Cosmetics launch below and then check out the other must-have items from the brand.
Shop the Jaclyn Prep & Set Collection
Shop Other Jaclyn Cosmetics Products
RELATED CONTENT:
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale -- Take 50% Off Kate Somerville and More
'WandaVision' Makeup Collection Launches at Ulta -- Shop It Now
Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line Launches Spring Collection
Doja Cat's Stylist Details Her Futuristic GRAMMYs Look (Exclusive)
Lizzo Rocked $8 Faux Mink Lashes -- Shop Now!