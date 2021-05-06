We Tried the Latest Drop From Jaclyn Cosmetics -- Shop Our Picks

Jaclyn Hill has launched new makeup! The YouTube star's brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics, just dropped a new collection of makeup products, known as the Prep & Set Collection. The brand's new launch follows the release of its Poutspoken Lip Collection, which was its first lip product range since facing backlash on the beauty influencer's first lipstick line in 2019.

The brand's latest beauty product range includes everything you need to create the look of a flawless complexion, including an under-eye primer, an under-eye powder, a setting palette and a setting powder. The brand's new powders are available in a range of shades to accommodate your skin tone.

ET Style's Kristen Gill had the chance to test the some of the new drop ahead of the launch to give you the lowdown on what to know about the latest drop to come from Jaclyn Cosmetics. First and foremost, Gill shares that the Prep Starting Hydrating Primer is, in a word, awesome. "It made my skin feel really cool...It plumped up my under-eye area and made it feel nice and cool before putting on any product," she says. When it comes to the Bake & Brighten Under Eye Powder, she mentions that it's "flexible and comfortable, and doesn't settle into fine lines."

The final product Gill tried was the brand's new Last Act Translucent Powder, which she shares is perfect for anyone who has an oilier complexion and wants to create an all-over effect. The setting powder is also great for touch-ups.

The Prep & Set range is available to shop now on the Jaclyn Cosmetics website, and it'll drop at Ulta on May 30. For those who want to get a full range of cosmetic products from Jaclyn Cosmetics, the brand's lip and cheek products are also available at Ulta, including the brand's rich lipstick collection, the Bronze & Blushing Duo, Accent Light Highlighter (mini and regular), Beaming Light Loose Highlighter and Mood Light Luminous Powder.

Scroll down to shop the new Jaclyn Cosmetics launch below and then check out the other must-have items from the brand.

Shop the Jaclyn Prep & Set Collection

Prep Starter Hydrating Under Eye Primer Jaclyn Cosmetics Prep Starter Hydrating Under Eye Primer You'll be pleasantly surprised by the cooling effect this product will have before you get into your makeup routine. $24 AT JACLYN COSMETICS Buy Now

Bake & Brighten Under Eye Powder Jaclyn Cosmetics Bake & Brighten Under Eye Powder If you're looking for a lightweight powder for your under-eye area, this is it. $29 AT JACLYN COSMETICS Buy Now

Last Act Translucent Setting Powder Jaclyn Cosmetics Last Act Translucent Setting Powder Give yourself a smooth, matte finish with this setting powder. $28 AT JACLYN COSMETICS Buy Now

Face It All Brightening & Setting Palette Jaclyn Cosmetics Face It All Brightening & Setting Palette This setting palette is available in four different shades and will leave the perfect finish for your complexion. $39 AT JACLYN COSMETICS Buy Now

Shop Other Jaclyn Cosmetics Products

Jaclyn Cosmetics Poutspoken Liquid Lipstick in Feisty Jaclyn Cosmetics Jaclyn Cosmetics Poutspoken Liquid Lipstick in Feisty As a lover of matte lipsticks, Jaclyn wanted to create a matte liquid lipstick packed with hydrating ingredients like synthetic beeswax, vitamin A, vitamin E, and avocado oil. Grab one while you can - this line of neutral shades is quickly selling out. $20 AT JACLYN COSMETICS Buy Now

Jaclyn Cosmetics Poutspoken Lipliner in Cupcake Jaclyn Cosmetics Jaclyn Cosmetics Poutspoken Lipliner in Cupcake The perfect companion to the Poutspoken liquid lipstick, this creamy lip liner is going fast! $18 AT JACLYN COSMETICS Buy Now

Jaclyn Cosmetics Accent Light Highlighter Ulta Jaclyn Cosmetics Accent Light Highlighter Available in 8 shimmering shades, this highlight packs a punch according to dozens of 5-star reviews on Ulta. $29 AT ULTA Buy Now

Jaclyn Cosmetics Mood Light Luminous Powder Ulta Jaclyn Cosmetics Mood Light Luminous Powder This multi-purpose formula can be used all over for a lit-from-within look or applied to targeted areas for a subtle highlight. $32 AT ULTA Buy Now

Jaclyn Cosmetics Bronze & Blushing Duo Ulta Jaclyn Cosmetics Bronze & Blushing Duo Regardless of the season, cheat a sunkissed glow with this bronzer and blush duo. $36 AT ULTA Buy Now

