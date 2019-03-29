Wendy Williams Steps Out in NYC Following Relapse Reports

Wendy Williams was seen out and about amid her personal drama.

The 54-year-old Wendy Williams Show host was spotted leaving her New York City studio on Thursday, where she wore a black-and-white coat and white sneakers, carried a yellow purse and Chanel bag, and opted to forego her wedding ring.

The absence of her ring comes amid allegations that her husband, Kevin Hunter, had an affair. Williams has been wearing the sparkler on her show and also sported it while out with Hunter on Wednesday.

Splash News

A source close to Williams' show recently told ET that the host hired a private investigator last year and discovered that Hunter's alleged mistress was pregnant.

"The pregnancy was a shock," the source said, adding the claim that Williams already knew of her husband's alleged infidelity.

The infidelity allegations also come amid a rumored relapse for Williams, who revealed earlier this month that she's been living in a sober house. Earlier this week, the source told ET that, after Monday's episode, Williams did not return to the sober home, instead taking a car service alone to New Jersey where she allegedly started drinking.

The source additionally claimed that Williams ended up at the hospital that night, but added the TV host is back on track with her recovery. "She’s back at the sober house and it’s business as usual," the source said.

ET has reached out to Williams' rep for comment.

Watch the video below for more on Williams.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Wendy Williams Spotted Out With Husband After Alleged Affair and Relapse Reports

Wendy Williams Is 'Business as Usual' Since Alleged Relapse, Source Says

Wendy Williams' Husband on 'Family Process' After Her Addiction Revelation

Related Gallery