What's Leaving Netflix in February 2021

Catch Me If You Can... is one of the titles you'll have to catch if you can before it leaves Netflix in February. The Leonardo DiCaprio film, as well as several other movies and TV shows are leaving the streaming service in February 2021, including five seasons of Bates Motel, Pineapple Express and The Other Guys.

Additionally, if you've been putting off taking down your Christmas lights, you may also have been putting off watching A Bad Moms Christmas, and if so, you'll want to check out the holiday comedy before it leaves Netflix on Feb. 11.

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in February. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home, and romantic movies to watch for Valentine's Day.

Feb. 1, 2021

A Sort of Homecoming (2015)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

All Hallows’ Eve (2016)

All Light Will End (2018)

Among Family (2017)

Annabelle Hooper And The Ghosts Of Nantucket (2016)

Attack on Titan: Season 1

Behzat Ç: Season 1

Big Bad Beetleborgs (1997)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blue Streak (1999)

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cats and Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Emo the Musical (2016)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Fairy Tail: Season 1

For Colored Girls (2010)

Have You Seen the Listers (2017)

Heal (2017)

Indirection (2016)

Leo & Tig (2017)

Malicious (2018)

Maroon (2016)

Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers (1996)

Mortified Nation (2013)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

My Life My Story (2017)

My Travel Buddy (2017)

National Parks Adventure (2016)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation (1997)

Pablo Escobar, el patron del mal: Season 1

Passenger 57 (1992)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Power Rangers Dino Charge (2015)

Power Rangers Dino Thunder (2004)

Power Rangers in Space (1998)

Power Rangers Jungle Fury (2008)

Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue (2000)

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy (1999)

Power Rangers Mystic Force (2006)

Power Rangers Ninja Storm (2003)

Power Rangers Operation Overdrive (2007)

Power Rangers RPM (2009)

Power Rangers S.P.D. (2005)

Power Rangers Super Megaforce (2014)

Power Rangers Super Samurai (2012)

Power Rangers Time Force (2001)

Power Rangers Wild Force (2002)

Power Rangers Zeo (1996)

Power Rangers: Megaforce (2013)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)

The American President (1995)

The Foreigner (2017)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

Total Drama: Seasons 1-7

V.R. Troopers (1995)

White Chamber (2018)

You're Everything To Me (2016)

Feb. 5, 2021

Erased (2012)

OCTB: Season 1

Feb. 6, 2021

Lila & Eve (2015)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Feb. 8, 2021

Don't Knock Twice (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Feb. 9, 2021

Tientsin Mystic: Season 1

Feb. 11, 2021

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Feb. 12, 2021

The Other Guys (2010)

Feb. 14, 2021

Age of Glory

Exclusive Edition: Season 1

Glowing Embers: Season 1

The Iron Lady: Season 1

The Mortified Guide: Season 1

Feb. 15, 2021

Alone in Berlin (2016)

Hostiles (2017)

Feb. 16, 2021

Kon Kon Kon: Season 1

Feb 17, 2021

Brave Miss World: Season 1

Feb. 20, 2021

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5

Feb. 21, 2021

A Haunted House (2013)

Feb. 22, 2021

Trespass Against Us (2016)

Feb. 25, 2021

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Feb. 27, 2021

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.

And if you're looking for more to watch when these titles leave, here are what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream right now.

