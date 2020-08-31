What's Leaving Netflix in September 2020

You've got less than 30 days and 30 nights to watch 40 Days and 40 Nights on Netflix.

That movie, plus several other titles, is leaving the streaming platform at the end of September, as well as A Knight's Tale, the Jurassic Parkfilms, Despicable Me and Frances Ha. Earlier in the month, Netflix is saying goodbye to seven seasons of Once Upon a Time, Christopher Robin and Train to Busan.

You've still got time to watch all these movies, but you better get on it if you've been putting it off!

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in August. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix in September as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.

September 4, 2020

Christopher Robin

September 5, 2020

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

September 8, 2020

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

September 10, 2020

The Forgotten

September 14, 2020

Cold Case Files: Season 1

September 15, 2020

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

September 16, 2020

The Witch

September 17, 2020

Train to Busan

September 20, 2020

Sarah's Key

September 21, 2020

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

September 22, 2020

20 Feet From Stardom

September 26, 2020

The Grandmaster

September 28, 2020

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

September 30, 2020

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight's Tale

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler’s List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil's Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

