What's Leaving Netflix in September 2020

You've got less than 30 days and 30 nights to watch 40 Days and 40 Nights on Netflix.

That movie, plus several other titles, is leaving the streaming platform at the end of September, as well as A Knight's Tale, the Jurassic Parkfilms, Despicable Me and Frances Ha. Earlier in the month, Netflix is saying goodbye to seven seasons of Once Upon a Time, Christopher Robin and Train to Busan.

You've still got time to watch all these movies, but you better get on it if you've been putting it off!

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in August. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix in September as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.

September 4, 2020

Christopher Robin

September 5, 2020

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

September 8, 2020

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

September 10, 2020

The Forgotten

September 14, 2020

Cold Case Files: Season 1

September 15, 2020

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

September 16, 2020

The Witch

September 17, 2020

Train to Busan

September 20, 2020

Sarah's Key

September 21, 2020

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie

September 22, 2020

20 Feet From Stardom

September 26, 2020

The Grandmaster

September 28, 2020

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

September 30, 2020

2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight's Tale
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler’s List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil's Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.

And if you're looking for more to watch when these titles leave, here are what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream right now.

