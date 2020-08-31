What's Leaving Netflix in September 2020
You've got less than 30 days and 30 nights to watch 40 Days and 40 Nights on Netflix.
That movie, plus several other titles, is leaving the streaming platform at the end of September, as well as A Knight's Tale, the Jurassic Parkfilms, Despicable Me and Frances Ha. Earlier in the month, Netflix is saying goodbye to seven seasons of Once Upon a Time, Christopher Robin and Train to Busan.
You've still got time to watch all these movies, but you better get on it if you've been putting it off!
Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in August. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix in September as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.
September 4, 2020
Christopher Robin
September 5, 2020
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
September 8, 2020
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
September 10, 2020
The Forgotten
September 14, 2020
Cold Case Files: Season 1
September 15, 2020
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
September 16, 2020
The Witch
September 17, 2020
Train to Busan
September 20, 2020
Sarah's Key
September 21, 2020
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
September 22, 2020
20 Feet From Stardom
September 26, 2020
The Grandmaster
September 28, 2020
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
September 30, 2020
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight's Tale
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler’s List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil's Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.
And if you're looking for more to watch when these titles leave, here are what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream right now.
RELATED CONTENT:
What's New on Netflix in September 2020
Netflix's 'Big Mouth' Casts Ayo Edebiri to Replace Jenny Slate
What to Stream This Weekend: 'Cobra Kai,' 'Reno 911!' and More
Related Gallery