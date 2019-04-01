Hope is back in the valley!

The stars and producers of When Calls the Heart have taken to social media in recent days to tease the return of the beloved drama -- following Hallmark Channel's decision to pull season six episodes after star Lori Loughlin was arrested as part of the recent college admissions scandal.

On Monday, the show's official Instagram account shared an idyllic photo from the Vancouver set and an update from executive producer Brian Bird. "When spring brings hope, #Hearties. What Hope Valley looked like at the crack of dawn today," the caption reads. "Thanks for your continuing patience, and never lose heart. Keep watching and waiting for news of the return of Season 6 of When Calls the Heart!"

Bird's note joins other social media posts from the cast and crew of WCTH that seem to indicate they are returning to production following Loughlin's arrest and the show's shut down.

On Sunday, Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary Coulter, posted a message to Instagram assuring the show's legion of devoted fans -- who refer to themselves as "Hearties" -- that the celebrated series would indeed be back soon.

Hutton shared a snapshot from set, featuring herself and her on-screen husband, Kavan Smith, laughing together. "Thank you #hearties for your support and love and mostly your PATIENCE," the actress wrote in the caption. "I promise we will be back on the air and in your homes soon."

Following Loughlin's arrest last month, news broke that Hallmark would no longer be working with the actress in any capacity, and that they were pulling the upcoming episodes of WCTH, which is currently in its sixth season. However, the show eventually released a statement assuring fans that WCTH would not be cancelled.

"With the full support of the network, we have gone on a creative hiatus to do some retooling on the remaining Season 6 episodes. That process has already begun. Hope Valley will return to your TV screens as soon as we can bring the episodes to you," read the statement, which was shared along with a photo of the show's iconic school house building, over which was written "Hope Valley will return soon!" and "The show must go on."

Loughlin was taken into custody by FBI agents in Los Angeles on March 13 after being one of 50 people -- including her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, and fellow actress Felicity Huffman -- charged in a college cheating scam, in which they allegedly paid money to fraudulently secure their children's admissions into elite universities.

The actress was spotted in public on Thursday for the first time since the scandal broke, keeping a low profile in Orange County, California.

The couple and their children have reportedly been laying low at their Bel-Air home since the scandal hit. Loughlin and Giannulli are set to appear in court next week to face a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

For more on the ongoing legal drama surrounding the college admissions scandal, watch the video below.

