Movies

When You Can Watch 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Online and at Home

By Wesley Horvath‍
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sony Pictures Releasing

Spider-Man: No Way Home wrapped up 2021 by earning the title of the highest-grossing movie of the year. If you’ve been wondering when we'll finally get to watch the new Spider-Man movie at home, answers arrived today. This morning, Sony Pictures confirmed the digital and home release date for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film will be available digitally starting March 22 with the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD versions coming on April 12.

It's easy to see why so many Marvel fans are eager for the film's digital debut. As Deadline notes, the action-packed film has dethroned Avatar from its spot as the third highest-grossing movie in history. Spider-Man: No Way Home is available for pre-order now on Amazon Prime Video and Vudu. You can choose between the standalone digital copy, the Tom Holland 'Spider-Man' three-film collection, or a 'Spider-Man' eight-film bundle. 

'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sony Pictures
'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
The third "Spider-Man" film is available for pre-order. See Tom Holland return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, as well as Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J.K. Simmons, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church and Rhys Ifans.
$20 ON AMAZON
$20 ON VUDU
'Spider-Man' 3-Movie Collection
Spider-Man
Sony Pictures
'Spider-Man' 3-Movie Collection
Watch Tom Holland as Spider-Man in this trilogy set, which includes 'Spider-Man: Homecoming,' 'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
$35 ON VUDU
'Spider-Man' 8-Movie Collection
Tobey Maguire in "Spider-Man" on Vudu
Columbia Pictures
'Spider-Man' 8-Movie Collection
Relive all eight Spider-Man movies, including the Tobey Maguire-led trilogy, two Andrew Garfield 'The Amazing Spider-Man' movies and the latest Tom Holland-led trilogy. 
$60 ON VUDU

Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K UHD

For those waiting for the physical release, Sony has also revealed that the movie will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on April 12, 2022. Pre-orders are live now. 

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Blu-ray
Spider-Man No Way Home on Blu-Ray
Amazon
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Blu-ray
If you want to wait for the Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD version of "No Way Home," these physical versions launch on April 12. 
$25 ON BLU-RAY
$20 ON DVD
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' 4K UHD
Spider-Man No Way Home 4K UHD
Amazon
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' 4K UHD
$30 FOR 4K

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently still playing in theaters. 

Get Tickets

