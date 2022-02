When You Can Watch 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Online and at Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home wrapped up 2021 by earning the title of the highest-grossing movie of the year. If you’ve been wondering when we'll finally get to watch the new Spider-Man movie at home, answers arrived today. This morning, Sony Pictures confirmed the digital and home release date for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film will be available digitally starting March 22 with the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD versions coming on April 12.

It's easy to see why so many Marvel fans are eager for the film's digital debut. As Deadline notes, the action-packed film has dethroned Avatar from its spot as the third highest-grossing movie in history. Spider-Man: No Way Home is available for pre-order now on Amazon Prime Video and Vudu. You can choose between the standalone digital copy, the Tom Holland 'Spider-Man' three-film collection, or a 'Spider-Man' eight-film bundle.

Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K UHD

For those waiting for the physical release, Sony has also revealed that the movie will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on April 12, 2022. Pre-orders are live now.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently still playing in theaters.

Get Tickets

Sign up for the latest shopping news! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch the 'Proud Family' Reboot 'Louder and Prouder'

All the Best Apple Deals to Shop Now: MacBooks, iPads, AirPods & More

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals To Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals To Shop Right Now: February 2022

What's New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022