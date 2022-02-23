When You Can Watch 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Online and at Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home wrapped up 2021 by earning the title of the highest-grossing movie of the year. If you’ve been wondering when we'll finally get to watch the new Spider-Man movie at home, answers arrived today. This morning, Sony Pictures confirmed the digital and home release date for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film will be available digitally starting March 22 with the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD versions coming on April 12.

It's easy to see why so many Marvel fans are eager for the film's digital debut. As Deadline notes, the action-packed film has dethroned Avatar from its spot as the third highest-grossing movie in history. Spider-Man: No Way Home is available for pre-order now on Amazon Prime Video and Vudu. You can choose between the standalone digital copy, the Tom Holland 'Spider-Man' three-film collection, or a 'Spider-Man' eight-film bundle.

Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K UHD

For those waiting for the physical release, Sony has also revealed that the movie will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on April 12, 2022. Pre-orders are live now.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently still playing in theaters.

