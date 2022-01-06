Shopping

Where to Buy N95 and KN95 Masks Online

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Woman Wearing N95 Mask
In these strange times, it's never been more important to keep learning and adapting. With new information about COVID-19 constantly rolling in, we've been taking stock of the best ways to prioritize our safety. Face masks aren't going away any time soon, and with the Omicron variant as the dominant strain, it might be time to give our old masks a medical-level upgrade.

Though masking up of any kind is important, doctors now recommend steering away from cloth masks and switching to plain surgical masks, or masks with filtration systems, like N95s, as your personal protective equipment.  

N95s are disposable masks worn by healthcare workers for occupational safety, but they have the most optimal filtration system for the US to keep any unwanted airborne particles away from your face (and respiratory system). 

As public health precautions increase in popularity, it might be harder to find an N95 mask, so start purchasing right away. If you can't find any N95 masks, you can also buy KN95 or KF94 masks. Not sure what those jumble of letters and numbers mean? Don't worry, we'll help break it down for you.

KN95 masks are made in China and meet the Chinese standard for aerosol particle regulation but not the US standard. So they are not given to healthcare workers, but they could be a good option if you are out and about. The KF94 masks are made in South Korea. The KF stands for Korean Filter, and it blocks 94% of airborne particles as opposed to the KN95, which blocks 95%. Both are great options for filtered masks.

If you're still feeling unsure, you can look through the CDC-approved list of masks and how to find them.

And if you're feeling overwhelmed by all the choices, ET has gone ahead and compiled a list of our favorite medical-grade mask options to keep you and your family COVID-free during the latest wave of the pandemic. Check them out below.

N95 Masks

MedicPro N95 Mask NIOSH Approved
MedicPro N95 Mask NIOSH Approved
Amazon
MedicPro N95 Mask NIOSH Approved
For a comfortable and breathable option with optimal filtration, try out this N95. It meets CDC guidelines for particle filtration efficiency, meaning it's healthcare worker appoved.
$23 FOR A PACK OF 10
FANGTIAN N95 Mask NIOSH Certified Particulate Respirators Protective Face Mask
FANGTIAN N95 Mask NIOSH Certified Particulate Respirators Protective Face Mask
Amazon
FANGTIAN N95 Mask NIOSH Certified Particulate Respirators Protective Face Mask
This N95 face mask is made with non-woven melt-blown material to make sure you're getting the most efficient filtration. 
$26 FOR A PACK OF 10
AccuMed BNX N95 Mask NIOSH Certified MADE IN USA Particulate Respirator Protective Face Mask
AccuMed BNX N95 Mask NIOSH Certified MADE IN USA Particulate Respirator Protective Face Mask
Amazon
AccuMed BNX N95 Mask NIOSH Certified MADE IN USA Particulate Respirator Protective Face Mask
Manufactured in the US, the active filter layer of these face masks are made with melt-blown materials, making them 50% more breathable than NIOSH's minimum requirement.
$23 FOR A PACK OF 10
N95 Foldable FACE MASK Filtration Mask
N95 Foldable FACE MASK Filtration Mask
Amazon
N95 Foldable FACE MASK Filtration Mask
Not only are these N95 masks shockingly affordable, but they're also designed for maximum comfort with dual adjustable head straps to provide a secure fit for any head size.
$17 FOR A PACK OF 10
DemeTECH NIOSH N95 Respirator Face Mask, Fold-Style with Headband
DemeTECH NIOSH N95 Respirator Face Mask, Fold-Style with Headband
Amazon
DemeTECH NIOSH N95 Respirator Face Mask, Fold-Style with Headband
Worried about storing bulky masks? This N95 folds down for your convenience, so you can protect yourself without sacrificing space.
$65 FOR A PACK OF 20
IFM INDIANA FACE MASK N95 Respirator Masks
IFM INDIANA FACE MASK N95 Respirator Masks
Amazon
IFM INDIANA FACE MASK N95 Respirator Masks
These N95 masks boast the best breathability -- consumers report having ample space for both their nose and mouth to breathe while wearing them.
$32 FOR A PACK OF 25
MAGID N95 Respirator Masks with Metal Nose Clip & Latex-Free Elastic Headband
MAGID N95 Respirator Masks with Metal Nose Clip & Latex-Free Elastic Headband
Amazon
MAGID N95 Respirator Masks with Metal Nose Clip & Latex-Free Elastic Headband
We know that safety is of the utmost importance, and with this masks's ultra sonic seals, they ensure no airborne particles will sneak through.
$17 FOR A PACK OF 10
3M Personal Protective Equipment Particulate Respirator 8210 N95
3M Personal Protective Equipment Particulate Respirator 8210 N95
Amazon
3M Personal Protective Equipment Particulate Respirator 8210 N95
Though this N95 was intended for professional use to keep out sawdust, sand and smoke, it's 95% filtration efficiency makes it a great choice for protecting your face against Omicron.
$23 FOR A PACK OF 20
N95 Face Mask,NIOSH Certified N95 Disposable Respirator 5-Ply Safety Breathable Face Masks
N95 Face Mask,NIOSH Certified N95 Disposable Respirator 5-Ply Safety Breathable Face Masks
Amazon
N95 Face Mask,NIOSH Certified N95 Disposable Respirator 5-Ply Safety Breathable Face Masks
The soft cotton exterior of this N95 face mask makes it perfect for extended wear, so you can stay comfortable and safe all day long.
$40 FOR A PACK OF 30
BNX N95 Mask Black NIOSH Certified MADE IN USA Particulate Respirator Protective Face Mask
BNX N95 Mask Black NIOSH Certified MADE IN USA Particulate Respirator Protective Face Mask
Amazon
BNX N95 Mask Black NIOSH Certified MADE IN USA Particulate Respirator Protective Face Mask
We love the breathability of this structured face mask. Made with extra room for your nose and mouth and high-grade seals, this mask ensures that you can have your best fit to prevent eyeglass fogging or any breathing discomfort, all while staying thoroughly protected. 
$40 FOR A PACK OF 25

KN95 and KF94 Masks

ChiSip KN95 Face Mask 20 Pcs, 5-Ply Cup Dust Safety Masks
ChiSip KN95 Face Mask 20 Pcs, 5-Ply Cup Dust Safety Masks, Breathable Protection Masks Against PM2.5 for Men & Women, Black
Amazon
ChiSip KN95 Face Mask 20 Pcs, 5-Ply Cup Dust Safety Masks
These breathable KN95 face masks are made of two layers of non-woven cloth, two layers of fabric and one layer of hot air cotton. Plus, the inside is skin-friendly and made to absorb moisture from your breath to  help facilitate easy and healthy breathing at all times. 
$43 FOR A PACK OF 20
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 20 PCS,5 Layers Cup Dust Mask
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 20 PCS,5 Layers Cup Dust Mask
Amazon
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 20 PCS,5 Layers Cup Dust Mask
Tired of your mask constantly falling down and exposing your nose? This 5-ply KN95 mask has all the filtration benefits, but it also has a fixed metal nose clip to ensure that it stays on for a safe and wearable fit. 
$43 FOR A PACK OF 20
FDA Listed Adult Mask with KN95 Protection
FDA Listed Adult Mask with KN95 Protection
Shop Vida
FDA Listed Adult Mask with KN95 Protection
If the idea of using KN95s is attractive, but you're worried about the disaposibility of the masks, these ones are for you. Each order comes with a prepaid label to ship back used masks to be recycled, so you can prioritize your safety and the earth's. 
$25
HALIDODO 60 Packs Individually Wrapped KN95 Face Mask
HALIDODO 60 Packs Individually Wrapped KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
HALIDODO 60 Packs Individually Wrapped KN95 Face Mask
This 60-pack of KN95 masks comes individually wrapped, so you can store them wherever you need them in a pinch without worrying about contamination. 
$80 FOR A PACK OF 60
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
Not looking to buy quite so many at a time? This small pack of 5 KN95 protective masks has you covered.
$13 FOR A PACK OF 5
KF94 Face Protective Mask for Adult
KF94 Face Protective Mask for Adult
Amazon
KF94 Face Protective Mask for Adult
Made in Korea, this KF94 mask uses a 4-ply filtration system with structured, non-woven fabrics for a safe and breathable experience.
$29 FOR A PACK OF 20
50PCS KN95 Face Mask Respirator Cup Dust 5 Layer with Elastic Ear Loop, Black
50PCS KN95 Face Mask Respirator Cup Dust 5 Layer with Elastic Ear Loop, Black
Amazon
50PCS KN95 Face Mask Respirator Cup Dust 5 Layer with Elastic Ear Loop, Black
This KN95 is so comfortable with its soft ear elastics it's perfect for daily use.
$38 FOR A PACK OF 50
HIWUP 50Pcs Multicolor KN95 Face Mask Individually Packaged 5-Ply Disposable Face Masks
HIWUP 50Pcs Multicolor KN95 Face Mask Individually Packaged 5-Ply Disposable Face Masks
Amazon
HIWUP 50Pcs Multicolor KN95 Face Mask Individually Packaged 5-Ply Disposable Face Masks
If you're excited to try out the KN95 but hate that your options are usually black or white, you're in luck. This multicolored pack is currently on sale. 
$50$45 FOR A PACK OF 50
Black Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask - Ear Loop - 10 masks per pack
Black Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask - Ear Loop - 10 masks per pack
Bona Fide Masks
Black Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask - Ear Loop - 10 masks per pack
Get your own personal respirator made to the new KN95 standard with upgraded breathability with this face mask from Powecom.
$20$13

