Where to Buy N95 and KN95 Masks Online

In these strange times, it's never been more important to keep learning and adapting. With new information about COVID-19 constantly rolling in, we've been taking stock of the best ways to prioritize our safety. Face masks aren't going away any time soon, and with the Omicron variant as the dominant strain, it might be time to give our old masks a medical-level upgrade.

Though masking up of any kind is important, doctors now recommend steering away from cloth masks and switching to plain surgical masks, or masks with filtration systems, like N95s, as your personal protective equipment.

N95s are disposable masks worn by healthcare workers for occupational safety, but they have the most optimal filtration system for the US to keep any unwanted airborne particles away from your face (and respiratory system).

As public health precautions increase in popularity, it might be harder to find an N95 mask, so start purchasing right away. If you can't find any N95 masks, you can also buy KN95 or KF94 masks. Not sure what those jumble of letters and numbers mean? Don't worry, we'll help break it down for you.

KN95 masks are made in China and meet the Chinese standard for aerosol particle regulation but not the US standard. So they are not given to healthcare workers, but they could be a good option if you are out and about. The KF94 masks are made in South Korea. The KF stands for Korean Filter, and it blocks 94% of airborne particles as opposed to the KN95, which blocks 95%. Both are great options for filtered masks.

If you're still feeling unsure, you can look through the CDC-approved list of masks and how to find them.

And if you're feeling overwhelmed by all the choices, ET has gone ahead and compiled a list of our favorite medical-grade mask options to keep you and your family COVID-free during the latest wave of the pandemic. Check them out below.

